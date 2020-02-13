Menu
PEDDLING FOR AWARENESS: WBHHS Cancer Care Service Operations Director Raymond Johnson, Brent Bundy and McGrath Breast Care Nurse Nancy Scott.
Bundy brings awareness mission to town

Mikayla Haupt
13th Feb 2020 5:46 PM
HE’S done multiple trips in the United States peddling awareness for breast cancer and now Brent Bundy is riding from Sydney to Cairns for the cause.

In Bundaberg with his bike decked out in pink, Mr Bundy said it all started after his friend Gina died from breast cancer.

With Gina in his heart, and her name on his helmet, he said it was because of her that he kept pushing up the hills. He started in Kings Cross, Sydney, and Mr Bundy said he will travel 5500km up to Cairns and back in a year.

Stopping in at the Bundaberg Cancer Care Centre yesterday, he said there were a few differences riding in Australia compared to the US, the first of which was the weather.

Mr Bundy said it was a lot more muggy and humid here, but the traffic was worse back home.

Everyone is urged to get to know their breasts and when something not right.

To book a screening, phone 13 20 50.

