DOORS CLOSED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks's Bundaberg Barrel has been shut.
Bundy Brewed Drinks shuts doors at famous Barrel

Jay Fielding
by
18th Mar 2020 11:08 AM

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks has temporarily closed the Bundaberg Barrel as part of COVID-19 precautions put in place by the Australian Government. 

In a statement released today, the company said the decision has been made to reduce the risk of the virus impacting employees, customers and the wider community.  

All staff who work in the Barrel have been offered alternative roles in the organisation while the closure is in place, the statement said.

The popular tourist attraction is on Bargara Rd next to the company's East Bundaberg factory.

