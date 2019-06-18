Bundy Brewed Drinks reveals exciting new flavour

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean and Minister for Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick try the new flavour.

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks will be adding another flavour to its growing list with the launch of Ginger Beer and Lemon Myrtle.

It will be officially launched next Saturday and will be exclusively available to Bundaberg at The Barrel.

On the following Monday it will then be available at Seven Eleven stores.

The new flavour adds locally grown and picked lemon myrtle, which is grown by one of the brewery employee's mothers.

The drink isn't as sharp as the traditional ginger beer and is smooth and quite refreshing.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said the flavour was something they'd been working on in the background.

"We've been blending some locally grown lemon myrtle with our world famous ginger beer,” he said.

"It has created a wonderful new flavour and we're releasing that to the market place in July.”