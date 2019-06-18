Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean and Minister for Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick try the new flavour.
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean and Minister for Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick try the new flavour. Geordi Offord
News

Bundy Brewed Drinks reveals exciting new flavour

Geordi Offord
by
18th Jun 2019 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks will be adding another flavour to its growing list with the launch of Ginger Beer and Lemon Myrtle.

It will be officially launched next Saturday and will be exclusively available to Bundaberg at The Barrel.

On the following Monday it will then be available at Seven Eleven stores.

The new flavour adds locally grown and picked lemon myrtle, which is grown by one of the brewery employee's mothers.

The drink isn't as sharp as the traditional ginger beer and is smooth and quite refreshing.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said the flavour was something they'd been working on in the background.

"We've been blending some locally grown lemon myrtle with our world famous ginger beer,” he said.

"It has created a wonderful new flavour and we're releasing that to the market place in July.”

bundaberg brewed drinks cameron dick john mclean new flavour
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Policy by press release': LNP queries hospital timing

    premium_icon 'Policy by press release': LNP queries hospital timing

    Health STATE Opposition leader Deb Frecklington was unwillingly to commit to a new Bundaberg hospital if she became Premier at the next Queensland election.

    Kids' play area features at fish and chip shop

    premium_icon Kids' play area features at fish and chip shop

    Business Old fashioned favourites with modern touch

    • 18th Jun 2019 3:06 PM
    COURT: Businessman loses licence while another gets arrested

    premium_icon COURT: Businessman loses licence while another gets arrested

    Crime Agent pleads guilty to dishonestly converting money from sale

    Could these statistics help win tonight's $70m jackpot?

    premium_icon Could these statistics help win tonight's $70m jackpot?

    News Lotto hits massive jackpot

    • 18th Jun 2019 4:22 PM