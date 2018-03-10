Bundy Brewed Drinks matriarch had business brain

BUSINESS ACUMEN: Gladys Fleming standing where the bottling line formerly was during a recent visit to the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory.

PROVING nothing beats mum's advice and support, no matter how successful you are, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks founder Cliff Fleming has paid tribute to his mum, Gladys Fleming.

Last week family and friends gathered on the Gold Coast to say goodbye to Mrs Fleming, who died at the age of 97.

Born in Sandgate in 1920, Mrs Fleming (nee Walker) learnt the secrets to business success from her family's Gayndah and Rockhampton bakeries at an early age.

"She spent time as a young girl in Gayndah where her mother and father owned the bakery. She was too young then to be involved in the business but she looked after her siblings while her mother and father worked,” Mr Fleming said.

After her family moved to Rockhampton, Mrs Fleming really showed she had a mind for business.

"Mum was the oldest of five and all the family were involved in the business,” Mr Fleming said.

"She was the one who took the lead ... she served the local people and the American troops and had them all coming in for their breads.

"She grew that business from the front door and loved that sort of feeling and later she went into snack bars with my father and made a success of those.”

In the late 1960s when Mr Fleming and his dad Neville brought Electra Breweries, which ultimately became Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, it was Mrs Fleming who offered unconditional support.

"She wasn't a founding member but she was keen for us to go into business and she supported dad and myself who moved into the business and brought the business in 1968,” Mr Fleming said.

"She was keen to work with us and determined that the business would succeed.

"Whenever we turned around and had a tight spot it was mum there saying 'never mind, let's try something else'.

"We had a number of failures, as all businesses do and as you have a failure you become depressed and you think 'is it all worth it?'. It was always mum there saying 'yes it's worth it', 'yes we can do this' and always there with the cups of tea and the sandwiches.”

As well as encouragement and support, Mrs Fleming was also prepared to put up her own assets to help Bundaberg Brewed Drinks grow in the late 1970s.

"There was a period in our history when my house or mum and dad's house had to be sold to help the business survive, she didn't hesitate to offer her house,” Mr Fleming said.

"The business was growing faster than the capital we could be provided with.

"We had the options of selling out or putting in our personal assets.

"She didn't hesitate to move into a flat and be a little uncomfortable herself to make us all comfortable as a family.”

Mrs Fleming also worked on the floor, running the small juice bottling operation and selling the orange juice to Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

When she retired to the Gold Coast in 1985, Mr Fleming said he had to employ two and a half people to do her job.

"I always used to offer her job back to her,” he said.

Mr Fleming said he used his mother as a mentor for business decisions.

"You go to your mother as a kid but I'd still go to my mother as a big kid,” he said.

Mr Fleming said one story summed up the family-orientated person she was.

"Dad came to her in the very early stages of their marriage and said he wanted to go into hotels,” he said.

"She said 'if you go into hotels we'll fail because I'll send all the men home at 6pm to their wives'.”

"So she had pretty good principles too.”