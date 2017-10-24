Bundy Brewed Drinks launches new flavour

BREWED TO BE BETTER: Tropical Mango is the latest thirst-quenching flavour from Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

BREWED TO BE BETTER: Tropical Mango is the latest thirst-quenching flavour from Bundaberg Brewed Drinks. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks has released its latest flavour just in time for summer and it's already a hit.

Available in both Australia and New Zealand, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said they've hit the nail on the head with the Tropical Mango flavour.

"It's a combination of a long research process and experimenting - so it's extremely exciting to have launched the mango flavour,” he said.

"We've had phenomenal feedback.

"We're getting great, positive responses on Instagram and Facebook about how delicious the taste is, which is really validating.”

Introducing the new flavour has been in the works for three years, with a monumental amount of research going into bottling summer.

"Us being proud Queenslanders, mangoes are the taste of summer,” he said.

"We've also got a lot of data saying mangoes are a taste people want.”

Mr McLean said with bottles on the shelf, more mangoes were on the way from up north in Bowen.

And the mango delight isn't the only thing the local entrepreneurs have been working on.

Mr McLean said the process of developing a new flavour started with in-house innovation and built from there, some never leaving the creative table and some unique one's taking the world by storm.

The beloved Spiced Ginger Beer was one flavour the company was unsure how it would be received, but continues to be a sold-out product. Mr McLean said it would be out again this year in time for Christmas.

"It's already making it's way through the production line. We had a limited release in the US and they've already sold out in some stores.”

Head to the Barrel or local supplier for a taste.