Bundy Brew looks to future with new information chief

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks is casting an eye to the future, appointing the company’s first ever chief information officer.

Bundaberg local Steve Caville has been named as the new CIO and will provide the business with strong leadership on information technology.

Mr Caville has been backed to guide the business through the major changes expected in the industrial sector around the world.

Company CEO John McLean said he was excited to have Mr Caville on board and said he would play an important role in preparing Bundaberg Brewed Drinks for the future.

“We anticipate there will be technological advances that will change our industry and Steve will help us through this,” Mr McLean said.

“Hiring a chief information officer is significant because it creates opportunities that were previously unavailable.

“Across the globe, strong leadership in technology has become paramount to business growth and maintaining a competitive edge.

“Steve will be bolstering our technological capabilities to generate efficiencies and innovations that will drive results throughout the whole organisation.”

Before Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Mr Caville spent a decade as the chief information officer within the financial services sector at Auswide Bank.

“Steve is a proven leader, with nearly 20 years’ experience across technology, innovation, and management, which will be essential to our transition into a technology-fuelled world,” Mr McLean said.

Despite bringing his own expertise, Mr Caville believed he would simply be building on the great work that has already been carried out.

“I’m thrilled to be commencing this role,” he said.

“Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has already established a strong technology foundation and I am looking forward to ensuring it plays an important strategic role in supporting their continued growth.

“The opportunity to establish next-generation technologies in a successful company does not come around often and I cannot wait to get started.

“The new role is a natural progression for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks’ and will ensure technology has a prominent voice within the executive team and remains aligned to future business needs.”