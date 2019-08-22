Bundy breakfast duo finalists in national radio awards

AWARD FINALISTS: Hitz 939's Matty and Trace have been selected as finalists in the Best on Air Team category at the Australian Commercial Radio awards.

AWARD FINALISTS: Hitz 939's Matty and Trace have been selected as finalists in the Best on Air Team category at the Australian Commercial Radio awards. Contributed

WHETHER it's at home, on the way to work or during the school drop off, Hitz 939's Matty and Trace are the voices Bundy locals wake up with.

The breakfast radio duo have been named as finalists in the Best on Air Team category at the Australian Commercial Radio awards.

They're the only team in the category flying the flag for Queensland and Bundaberg, but for them it's not about the award.

"It was a nice surprise, you don't expect anything like this when you enter,” Matty said.

"I almost forget everyday people are listening, we're just in a room having a chat and a laugh and because Trace and I get on so well conversations keep happening off air and continue on air as well. "I am more rapt in the day-to-day stuff we do on air, the culture is amazing and it's a great place to work.”

"It's a great job, if something serious happens we get on straight away and let people know,” Trace said.

"That early morning starts do make you a bit tired at the end of the week but we love coming to work everyday and making people laugh and the listeners who call in make us laugh as well.

"For people in Bundaberg usually the commute to work isn't generally that long, for some it can be two minutes, but if we can make someone laugh in those couple of minutes, that's the most rewarding thing.” The awards will be held in October.