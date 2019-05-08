Bundy bracing for rain as trough moves over Coral Sea

RAIN FORECAST: A trough from the Coral Sea could bring rain to the Bundaberg region next week.

SOME more relief could be on the way for the region's farmers with possible rain forecast for next week.

The expected showers will come as the result of a trough approaching over the Coral Sea.

However, Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Kimba Wong said there is a bit of uncertainty over where the rain will fall.

"At the moment the trough looks like it's moving towards Bundaberg,” she said.

"But there is a bit of uncertainty at the moment as to where the trough will be, if it's further north Bundaberg won't see anything at all.

"But there is a chance for about 5 to 10mm.”

Ms Wong said for the rest of this week Bundaberg will see average weather, with things cooling down on the weekend.

"Over the next few days maximum temperatures will be in the high 20s,” she said.

"Coming into the weekend we'll have a cold front coming from the south.

"With that Saturday will see a maximum temperature of 24 degrees, and Sunday will see 25 degrees.

"With minimum temperatures on the coast of 12.”