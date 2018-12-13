Bundy braces for rain but conditions aren't 'like Oswald'

EX-TROPICAL Cyclone Owen is expected to hit the coast tomorrow, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to Bundaberg by Sunday.

Yesterday afternoon, the cyclone was classified as a category 2 ex-cyclone, but according to Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management officer Matt Dyer, that could change.

"The zombie cyclone TC Owen is forming up in the Gulf of Carpentaria again,” he said.

"It's getting stronger and it's going to cross the coast ... which is a long way away from the Wide Bay area but there are implications for us later in the weekend.

"The modelling right now is suggesting the heaviest rainfall isn't anything like what we saw in TC Oswald.”

Mr Dyer said the situation was being monitored.

"Comparing this to what we saw in 2013 is useful for us. That was an event that stalled and slowed down and delivered hundreds of millimetres every day for three or four days. We are not looking at that right now,” he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology MetEye forecasts the stormy weather will arrive in Bundy by tomorrow, with a 90 per cent chance of rain continuing across the weekend.

At the time of print, Sunday's expected rainfall range was expected to be 80-200mm.

But despite forecasts, Mr Dyer said at this point it was hard to predict just what kind of conditions Owen will bring.

"Rainfall totals could get to 150mm or more along the coast, so flash flooding along the coast is what we have to keep an eye on,” he said.

"Will it get out of hand? That is our million dollar question. We don't know.”

Residents were urged to keep an eye on local weather warnings from BoM.

"The biggest rainfall for Wide Bay will start maybe Saturday night, that's when we see the rainfall start to ramp up,” Mr Dyer said.

"Flash flooding will definitely be an issue ... the rainfall type is forecast but may change.”

Check weather conditions at http://www.bom.gov.au.