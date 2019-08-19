Bundy braces for another cold front overnight

COOL WEATHER: The weather will cool down again this week with a cold front moving through.

MOTHER Nature turned up the heat on Bundaberg today, but don't expect it to last long.

Another cold front is moving through from the southern states which will bring temperatures down from tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology said conditions would be cool and dry for the remainder of the week.

"A cold front will move through later in the afternoon and there will be some gusty south-westerly winds,” meteorologist David Crock said.

Today reached 27 degrees with minimums again expected to drop to single digits from tomorrow morning.

"The forecast is saying Bundaberg will see cooler temperatures overnight with minimums reaching between 7 and 9 degrees overnight,” Mr Crock said.

"Further inland in places like Gayndah will reach between 3 and 5 degrees over the next few mornings.”

After the NewsMail reported earlier this month there was a 35 per cent chance of the region getting above average rainfall between August and October, with the average rainfall for August 35mm.

Mr Crock said there wasn't any rain forecast for the area in the next week.

"It's looking dry and sunny all week and into the weekend as well,” he said.

The weather outlook is also predicting temperatures to be above average over the next few months.

It's not good news for the region's farmers as dam levels continue to drop.

At the time of writing, the Boondooma Dam was sitting at 28.93 per cent capacity.

The Paradise Dam is looking in better condition with the level currently sitting at 80.19 per cent.