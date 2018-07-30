Bundy boys score in NRL wins

LEAGUE: The longest try drought in Bundaberg's Coen Hess' NRL career is over.

The rampaging forward scored for North Queensland in the sides 20-18 win over Newcastle on Friday night in Townsville.

The win was the first for the Cowboys in six matches with Hess scoring in the 49th minute of the contest.

The 21-year-old scored his first try since the round seven match against Gold Coast, breaking his 10 game run of not scoring a try.

His try turned the game around in the Cowboys favour after the side were 18-6 down at half time.

The side is now two points clear of Parramatta in the race for the wooden spoon and face Sydney this week.

Meanwhile, fellow Bundy player Felise Kaufusi also scored for the Melbourne Storm as they defeated Canberra 44-10 at AAMI Park.

Kaufusi scored the first try of the game as the Storm remained at the top of the NRL ladder with the crushing win.

The 26-year-old played a full 80 minutes and made 119 metres in 16 runs.

He also had the most tackles for the Storm with 32.

Kaufusi will now prepare to face South Sydney in a battle for the minor premiership on Friday.