Bundy boy's got the whole package

THE winner of Gladstone's first ever Male Model Search has been crowned after conquering an intense night of judging.

Last week the heat was turned up as the worldwide search for the hottest male model came to Mieplace Niteclub.

Procon√ Leisure event coordinator Krystal Brezigar said the night was a huge success.

"Everyone was having a really good time, especially the women,” she joked.

Out of the seven competitors, six were from Gladstone. Though the odds may have been in their favour based on sheer numebrs, the Gladstone competitors lost their chance to represent at the national competition to Bundaberg's Daniel Borrowman.

The 35-year-old managed to beat out the six Gladdy guys because of his ability to tick all the judges' boxes, Ms Brezigar said.

"He had the whole package,” she laughed.

The grand final runner up was Gladstone's Brett Marsh.

"He did really well ... he's 49 but with the body of a 29-year-old,” Ms Brezigar said.

"Being the first time this was put on in Gladstone, I didn't realise I would get as many contestants as I did.

"It was a really great turnout .... All seven guys put on a fantastic show.”

Given the night was a huge success, the event coordinator confirmed there were plans to run it again next year.