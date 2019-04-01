Bundy boys get first Capras win

LEAGUE: The drought is over for the Central Queensland Capras in the Auswide Bank under-18 Mal Meninga competition.

And the side can thank four Bundaberg boys for it.

The Capras defeated the Tweed Head Seagulls 18-14 for its first win in the competition this season.

It is the first win for the Rockhampton-based side since round five last season with the team going five matches without a win.

Bundaberg's Max Shorter opened the scoring before Jacob Spark helped the Capras to a 10-0 lead.

A try to Jake Gehrmann in the second half gave the team a lead it was able to hold on to.

Shorter was one of four Bundy players involved with Dyirun Johnson (five-eighth), Livingstone Lingawa (second row) and Kiya Schnabel (interchange) involved.

The side plays Easts Tigers next week.