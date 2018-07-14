Bundy boys backed to stay in Origin side

ON THE RUN: Bundy's Coen Hess impressed for Queensland after being given extra minutes in the contest on Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium.

LEAGUE: Former Queensland coach and Bundy great Mal Meninga believes fellow Bundy boys Felise Kaufusi and Coen Hess could be Origin players for the next decade.

Both players won for the first time together in Origin colours on Wednesday night after Queensland defeated New South Wales 18-12 to avoid a State of Origin clean sweep.

Queensland dominated the contest for large parts as the side recorded its fifth win out of the last six at Suncorp Stadium.

Now, Meninga believes both will be celebrating more wins to come in future years.

The current Australian coach, writing in his Courier-Mail column, said Queensland coach Kevin Walters deserved praise for blooding 12 new players including Hess and Kaufusi over the past three years.

He added "the majority of them will be 10-year players for Queensland”.

Kaufusi and Hess certainly validated their call with strong performances in the final game.

Playing a full 80 minutes, Kaufusi was rated as one of the best Maroons forward in the game, according to statistics and experts.

Bundy's Felise Kaufusi runs towards Blues. DAVE HUNT

He made 31 tackles in the contest and gained 75 metres in the 13 runs he had.

Importantly, Kaufusi made a vital tackle in the closing stages of the match to stop Blues half James Maloney from scoring and came close himself to scoring.

His feats were recognised by media with the Courier-Mail giving him seven out of ten and The Roar and Sydney Morning Herald giving the second rower a six.

The NRL.com team gave Kaufusi eight, which was the highest out of its ratings.

Fellow Bundy boy Coen Hess also impressed after being unleashed in the final game.

Hess got 55 minutes, more than his first two games combined in time, and made 92 metres in 10 runs.

The North Queensland Cowboys second rower got back to what got him selected last year.

The Courier-Mail gave him 7.5 for his performance with the Sydney Morning Herald giving him six.

Finally, The Roar and NRL.com gave the 21-year-old a seven.

The duo will now head back to their respective NRL clubs for this weekend's matches.

Both have just under 72 hours to recover for tomorrow's games with Hess and the Cowboys taking on Canberra at 7.30pm and Kaufusi and the Storm facing Manly at 5.30pm.