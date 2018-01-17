Bundy boy stars as prince in fairytale classic

STAR ROLES: Ballet dancers Jayden Grogan, from Bundaberg, and Amy Ronnfeldt are part of ballet production The Little Mermaid, which opens tonight at QPAC.

WHEN young ballet star Jayden Grogan takes to the stage at QPAC tonight, he is hoping talent spotters will be in the audience.

The 20-year-old from Bundaberg graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Dance Performance from QUT and dancing in Ballet Theatre of Queensland's The Little Mermaid could be his break.

For the past 81 years BTQ has held an annual ballet to showcase Queensland talent.

Grogan plays The Prince in this one, which is based on the famous Hans Christian Anderson fairytale.

Along with Grogan, 55 other dancers will strut their stuff.

For Grogan, it is a chance to secure his future.

"This is my first full-length ballet,” Grogan said.

"So it's really exciting. Hopefully somebody in the audience is watching and they will say 'I want him'.”

Amy Ronnfeldt and Jayden Grogan are ready for opening night tonight. AAP - Josh Woning

Young Brisbane dancer Amy Ronnfeldt, 14, a student at Kimberley Woodger Dance Academy, will dance the role of Ariel.

"It's a dream come true to play Ariel,” Ronnfeldt said.

"This is my third time with Ballet Theatre of Queensland.”

It also may be her last because she flies to Melbourne next week to join the Australian Ballet School.

BTQ executive director Denise Richardson said this annual ballet was an opportunity for young dancers from the Gold Coast to Bundaberg to work under the same conditions they would as professionals.

"We're not too tough with them but we are firm,” Richardson said. "Expectations are high and they all benefit from the process.”

The Little Mermaid is on at the Playhouse QPAC, until Saturday.