Bundy boy ready to repeat history

STORMING IN: Bundy's Felise Kaufusi heads into the NRL finals in good form for the Storm. DARREN PATEMAN

IN A scary proposition for NRL sides, Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi believes he is better prepared this year for the finals.

The Melbourne Storm second rower will kick start his finals campaign with the side tomorrow night against South Sydney at AAMI Park, where he will be looking to replicate his premiership winning form from last year.

Melbourne defeated the North Queensland Cowboys in last year's decider.

He is the only Bundaberg player in this year's finals at the moment unless his brother, who is contracted to the Storm, is picked to play.

Since winning the 2017 title, it has been a whirlwind year for the 26-year-old, gaining selection for Queensland in State of Origin and winning the World Cup for Australia.

He said that experience had put him into more of a leadership role for the Storm heading into the finals.

"It's a big difference to last year,” he said.

"I've got more experience compared to others in the forward pack, so I'll be looking to help them as much as I can.

"As long as I'm doing my job, I hope that inspires some of the others to perform.”

Kaufusi said his form was good heading into the final month of the season.

He's now making sure the team can fire up ahead of the Rabbitohs' visit to Melbourne.

A win would put them one win away from a grand final.

"It was pretty crap to lose last week (to Penrith to lose the minor premiership),” he said.

"It's always tough for teams to come down to AAMI and we want to keep it that way.”

Kaufusi admitted the side would have to play better than they did in the last match against the Rabbitohs when they suffered a 30-20 loss.

"They dominated our ruck and Damien Cook ran amok - we need to control his game,” he said.

"We need to tighten up in defence and be a lot quicker in the middle.”

The former Past Brothers junior said the side was also motivated to send club stalwarts Billy Slater and Ryan Hoffmann out on a high note.

The Storm play the Rabbitohs at 7.40pm.