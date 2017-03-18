Bundy boy off to compete at World Dwarf Games

World Games: Sean Leyland is off to the World Dwarf Games in August.

"I DON'T find any issue with my stature. I work my hardest and keep my standards high.”

With an attitude like that, it's easy to see why Bundaberg's Sean Leyland will be heading to Canada to compete at the World Dwarf Games.

In August, the 17-year-old will be wearing green and gold as he represents his country in basketball, soccer and athletics.

Sean was born with a condition known as dwarfism, but he won't let that, or anything else, hold him back and said life was about keeping one's head high.

WORLD GAMES: Bundaberg's Sean Leyland is off to the World Dwarf Games in August. Emma Reid

There are more than 300 medical conditions which can cause dwarfism, which is defined as having an adult height of less than 147cm.

Sean and about 40 other Australians are busily preparing for the 2017 World Dwarf Games, which aim to be a platform to change attitudes.

The games are a unique opportunity for individuals with dwarfism to compete against athletes from around the world on an even playing field.

The Australian squad trained in a host of events including athletics, swimming, basketball, soccer, table tennis, boccia, badminton and powerlifting, and athletes are now busily trying to raise money to help get them there.

World Games: Sean Leyland is off to the World Dwarf Games in August. Contributed

Sport runs through Sean's blood, From a young age, Sean was drawn to competing and shows no signs of stopping now.

In the last two years, the teenager's achievements included first place in a number of competitions, including track and field.

Sean said it would be good to be on a level ground and he would be one of the youngest competitors from Australia.

Sean's mother, Julie Leyland, said she couldn't be more proud and that Sean's hard work and positive attitude was paying off.

WORLD GAMES: Bundaberg's Sean Leyland is off to the World Dwarf Games in August.

"He's always been in to sport,” Ms Leyland said.

"He never wanted to be different and has always had a go.”

She said Sean had overcome a lot during his 17 years, including a series of surgeries.

"Sean had a number of surgeries to help correct bowing in his legs, a condition which is common in short-statured people,” she said.

After spending a lot of time in hospital as a youngster, Sean has been drawn to a medical career.

He completed schooling at Rosedale State High School, where he was school captain, last year and has gone on to study nursing at Griffith University.

WORLD GAMES: Bundaberg's Sean Leyland is off to the World Dwarf Games in August.

He said his long-term dream was to work in a Brisbane hospital like the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. But for now he is focused on training and playing sport to do his best at the world games.

Four years ago, 33 athletes returned with 76 medals, placing Australia in third place in the medal tally, and Sean hopes he'll add to the tally this time around.

If you'd like to help Sean and other short-statured Australians get to the World Dwarf Games, donate by going to www.gofundme.<QL>com/7qqvqsys or phone Rosedale State School, which is collecting money, on 4156 5777.

World Games: Sean Leyland is off to the World Dwarf Games in August. Contributed

Fast facts

The World Dwarf Games are held once every four years.

The 2017 games will be held in Guelph, Ontario, Canada August 5-12.

About 40 Australia athletes will be competing.

More than 500 elite athletes from all corners of the globe set to compete.