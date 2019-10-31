Bundy boy lighting the way

BUNDABERG’S Wesleyan Methodist Church is celebrating their 40th anniversary with live music by Dr Ian Truscott, lunch and guest speaker Cameron Crush.

Dr Don Hardgrave invited the 18-year-old Bundy boy to speak at the event because his family have been heavily involved with the church since the very beginning.

But there was another reason that made Cameron the perfect person to deliver a sermon and that was his commitment and dedication to bring others a sense of meaning, purpose and hope.

And after graduating from Bundaberg Christian College last year as school captain, running a youth group on Friday nights and studying a Certificate IV in Christian Ministry and Theology, he has also developed qualities that the church highly admires.

“These experiences have helped Develop and shape who I am in terms of leadership, a willingness to learn and a desire to place other’s needs before your own,” Cameron said.

“I love helping young people and it makes me so happy to see them grow.

“Faith is the basis of who I am and it answers the big worldview questions – who are we, where are we, what’s wrong with the world and what is the solution and church has given me the knowledge of my plan and purpose and it’s given me the satisfaction that many people don’t receive in and go through life wondering.”

The Wesleyan Methodist Church at 1A Princess St, will hold their 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 10 at 10am.