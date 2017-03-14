Bundy boy is ready to kick it and rip it

IT'S THE CLIMB: Taking four-wheel-driving to the next level, Bundaberg man Wayne Cook tore up the track at Mt Morgan.

HE MAY not be Captain Risky, but Wayne Cook takes four-wheel-driving to the next level.

Last weekend Mr Cook took on 19 other drivers at the Winch Truck Challenge (WTC) at Mt Morgan, all in his Toyota 80 Series Land Cruiser which had been cut down to a space cab.

The WTC is a three-round series challenge held on properties between Bundaberg and Rockhampton, with each event involving 10 stages.

Mr Cook said the stages varied from speed runs along rocky and sandy creek beds and out into paddocks and finding GPS points, "while other stages have you follow in and out of gullies with multiple walls to winch up, but if you can drive it, give it your best shot and the crowd loves it”.

"Night stages were awesome, two stages side by side racing each other with winch walls side by side under lights,” he said.

"On Sunday were back in the sandy creek beds for two more winch stages, then finished off the weekend with drag races down an air strip.

"We had a full-on weekend, getting a hole in the fuel tank in the first stage and trying to fix it between stages, then had a few other little problems, but managed to get through seven stages - even getting third on one stage.”

He said he loved the fast pace of the racing.

"Got to be on the ball and not get any penalties,” he said.

"It's got a good variety with fast stages, you're not just doing the same thing over and over again, and it is a good adventure to get away for the weekend, being out in the bush roughing it and just playing in trucks in the dirt.”

"I've always been interested in four-wheel driving and always had four-wheel drives since I got my Ps.

"(I) got bored of four-wheel driving all the local tracks and wanted to go that next step further and get into racing.”

Mr Cook said the style of racing was a team effort.

"The driver and navi needing to work together, the navi needs to run the winch rope up the hills and use the GPS to help navigate you around the stages,” he said.

"Without them wouldn't be able to do it so. My navi is Vanessa Esson from Gladstone.”

Some of the key features needed to make it through are a fast winch run on 24-volt and a decent set of tyres, diff locks and decent suspension.

"Safety is a big thing so all the cars have to have approved roll cages and four-point harnesses,” Mr Cook said. The next event will be the SSS at Land Cruiser Mountain Park.