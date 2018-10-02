Bundy boy gets Aussie call-up

UPS AND DOWNS: A despondent Felise Kaufusi is consoled by Melbourne Storm teammate Billy Slater after Sunday's grand final loss.

LEAGUE: Yesterday wasn't all bad for Felise Kaufusi.

The Melbourne Storm forward was named in the Australian squad for the upcoming tests against New Zealand and Tonga after losing the NRL grand final against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday night.

Kaufusi was named in Kangaroos coach s Mal Meninga's 19-man squad.

It will be an interesting series for Kaufusi with the 26-year-old to face the country he was born in, New Zealand, and the country he has previously played for in Tonga.

Kaufusi made three appearance for Tonga between 2015 and last year before switching allegiances to Australia ahead of the World Cup, which the Kangaroos won.

The news was the only highlight for the former Past Brothers junior after a tough 24 hours for Kaufusi and the Melbourne Storm side.

The team was completely outplayed by the Sydney Roosters who claimed their first title since 2013 with a 21-6 win.

The Storm was kept scoreless for more than 60 minutes as the Roosters raced to an 18-0 lead.

A late try wasn't enough, the Storm ruing early errors that allowed the Roosters to get on top.

Kaufusi made mistakes but overall played a strong game, according to the experts, like he has done all season.

He gained 70m in 10 runs and also made 44 tackles, the fourth most by any Storm player.

But it wasn't enough as the Storm lost its second grand final in three years.

Kaufusi will now head into the Australian camp ahead of the October 13 and 20 matches.