HEAT HACKS: Jacob Sim, 11, started sewing heat wheat packs just two weeks ago and has already sold more than 50 bags.
Business

BUNDY BOY: From broken arm to entrepreneur in weeks

Emma Reid
by
3rd May 2018 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOREDOM was about to set in for 11-year-old Jacob Sim after he broke two bones in his arm in a serious injury 10 weeks ago.

Instead of sitting around pestering his twin brother, Nicholas, or mother, Aleesha Sim, the Branyan lad decided to try his hand at sewing. With his grandmother Beverley as a mentor he quickly picked up the skills to hem and stitch to perfection.

Instead of hitting the hockey field while his arm repaired, Jacob was busy sitting behind the sewing machine loading the spool and threading the bobbin. Now, to his mother's surprise, Jacob has started making heat bags filled with wheat with added scents of lavender and cloves.

In two weeks, the Year 6 Branyan Road School student has created 50 heat packs. Not knowing what else to do with them and with winter approaching, Jacob decided to try and sell them.

Using his mother's Facebook page they placed an advert in the sale section and within the week almost all the heat bags had sold. After the heat packs were well received, Jacob decided to create a business out of it and has now set up his own Facebook page.

"I called it Jacob's Heat Hacks, just like Life Hacks,” Jacob said.

"I can custom make them too. If people would like bigger ones for their backs I can do that.”

The bags come in a range of sizes and sell for $1 per 100 grams in weight.

"I have also learnt how to take the stuffing out of teddy bears and fill them up with the wheat so they can be heated,” Jacob said.

"I like having the rest from sport and will now have to look after my grandma forever for helping me.”

Now he isn't focused on missing out on the sport he loves but rather trying to keep up with the demand for his heat bags.

To buy a heat bag find Jacob's page on Facebook - Jacobs Heat Hacks.

Bundaberg News Mail

