Bundy boxing duo clean up at Golden Gloves

BOXING GOLD: Gaige Russell and Dylan Rollings with their medals from the recent Golden Gloves event in Brisbane. Mike Knott BUN280818BOXING1

BOXING: Bundaberg's Dylan Rollings and Gaige Russell made sure that this time, in a David and Goliath battle, Goliath won.

The duo won gold at the recent Golden Gloves in Brisbane, winning in the 46kg and 48kg weight classes respectively.

Both were able to beat opponents that were smaller than them to claim the title for the Bundaberg Boxing Club.

For Rollings it was his first ever Golden Gloves success as he defeated Aaron Grealey.

"It was a really hard hard fight,” he said.

"He was quick and a little bit shorter than me so I had to reach but he was a lot lower so he could duck.”

Rollings was able to overcome that by getting enough punches in to win on a unanimous decision from the judges.

"I won the two rounds and he won the second round,” he said.

"It's my first gold in gloves, so I'm hoping I can now win states and our tournament (Wide Bay titles).”

Rollings said the focus for him while he prepares for those events will be to keep his hands up in combat and stay on his opponent.

He will be joined at the state and Wide Bay titles by Russell, nicknamed Rabbit, who defeated Joshua Tonga.

"I fought hard, he was short and it was hard to hit the stomach so I had to hit him higher,” he said.

"I was able to lay a lot of punches.”

The success was Rabbit's third at the event.

The coach for both boys, Sid Blair, said both delivered on what he wanted from them.

"I couldn't pick a fault with any of them, both of them were perfect,” he said.

"They had plenty of power, plenty of speed, and were nice and straight.”

Fellow Bundy Boxing Club duo Chantelle Whelan and Mark Smith won silver but lost their fights at the event.