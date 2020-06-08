Bundy Bowl’s new look after renovations

AFTER being closed for more than 70 days, Peter and Jeanette McElligott are over the moon to be able to reopen the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre to the community.

Visitors will be taken aback when the first walk into the building as Mr and Mrs McElligott have transformed the place.

The arcade section has been completely redone with walls knocked down to make way for new machines, while the pro shop was relocated to make space.

Other renovations include new gutters and repainted back wall for the bowling lanes, a new laser tag display, a new front entrance and a redone front desk.

Mr McElligott said they were thankful for JobKeeper as it allowed them to keep their employees who all played a role in completing the renovations.

“We have had such a great time. We have started doing Drumstick Wednesday, beers on Friday and every afternoon the staff bring a different cake along and we just talk about everything that is going on,” Mr McElligott said.

Mrs McElligott added that everyone felt proud of what they had accomplished.

“It has created a lot of staff camaraderie and everyone feels like they have had a hand in remaking the centre,” Mrs McElligott said.

OPENING: Bundy Bowl and Leisure's Jeanette and Peter McElligott.

She said it was the first time since they moved in 22 years ago they had been able to remodel the place.

“Things we did during the close down are things we never could have accomplished because of the effect it would have had on our business,” she said.

“We had been wanting to make some changes for a long time.”

Customers also played a role in the spruce-up as Mrs McElligott explained that Glen from Stage Solutions picked up gutters for the bowling lanes from Noosa.

“He saw that Ten Pin Bowling in Noosa was closing and they were giving things away for free, so he called us up to see if we wanted anything,” she said.

“It was great because we have been looking to save costs as much as possible and just had to pay to freight the gutters back to Bundaberg.

“It also allows us to repurpose and recycle rather than having it go to waste.”

Mr McElligott said one of the hardest parts was people calling up who didn’t understand the closure.

“One of the sad things going through this is we have had to divert our phone to a message bank that was saying that we were closed,” he said.

“And all our messages we have had every day are disabled kids calling us wanting to know if we were open.

“It has really pulled at the heartstrings so we can’t wait to have everyone back in.”

While reopening will be a momentous occasion, Mr McElligott said it was a challenge but they were looking forward to seeing their regulars as well as new faces.

“We are making sure we are all safe and working within the coronavirus restrictions,” he said. “It is nothing like what we are used to.

“We just love to pack people in here, as many as we can, so it is a total change.

“We want customers to come but not too many at the same time and always book ahead.”

Mrs McElligott said the past few days had been busy as the change came overnight and they still had other projects planned, so instead scrambled to put everything back together.

Bundy Bowl reopens today and will continue to be open for two-hour sessions a day.

To book call 41524334.