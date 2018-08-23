Bundy Bowls Club boss says no water park on our greens

JOHN Clough wants to set the record straight.

The Bundaberg Bowls Club president has been running the club like a business for eight years and said there was no chance of the site becoming a water park if they've got any say in the matter.

Mr Clough yesterday spoke to the NewsMail and was keen to let people know that while he was aware of the water park speculation, there was no substance to it.

"We've got a lease here until 2035,” Mr Clough said.

"And the lease is not with the council, it's owned by the State Government and they can't take it off us.

"The rumour has been going around for a long time. Every time they want to make a development in the city it comes up, but maybe this time it might be something in Anzac Park.”

The club president said they had more than 100 members that would have something to say if the site became earmarked for development.

"Nobody's ever spoken to us about it, and I can't see how they'd bail us out in any case,” he said. "We own the building and everything like that, and we're definitely not going to terminate or hand over the lease to anyone.

"We've been here since 1905 and are about the third oldest club in Queensland.”

The bowls club has had run-ins with former councils before about their lease, with Mr Clough taking the matter further only a few years ago.

"Historically council had given us 10-year leases, but when they wanted to change it to five years, I went against them,” he said.

"I took it to the state and they gave us a 20-year lease, so now we've got another 18 years left on our lease.

"With the membership we've got now of over 120 people, we're getting a lot busier. We think of ourselves as the friendliest club in Bundaberg.”