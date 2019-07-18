Bundy bowlers striking success at National Champs

TENPIN BOWLING: Eight Bundaberg Disability Tenpin Bowlers have spent the last six months training with bowlers from across the state in preparation for the 31st National Bowling Championship.

The competition was held over 10 days at Tuggeranong in Canberra with a total of 397 participants and saw the Bundaberg bowlers do exceptionally well both in teams and individual events.

Bundaberg's Jason Dixon, Mark Sibley, Kim Harvey, Stephen Gourley, Nicholas Jefferson, Nathan Curd, Julie-Ann Shaw and Kate Juillerat were among the hundreds taking to the alley for their chance to strike.

Mark, Kate and Stephen joined with three others in the Cole State Team Challenge Cup to come away with overall third position. Kate was Bundy's defending Queensland Cole Cup bowler for 2018.

While Nicholas and Nathan combined in their group in the Open State Team Challenge to also come away with a third position.

A spokeswoman for the team said most of the team came away with various medals for their achievements and hard work and should be extremely proud.

For Nicholas Jefferson this was his first time competing and he was on fire throughout the whole event, leaving many people including his coaches stunned by his performance and subsequent medal haul.

Not to be outdone, Nicholas went on to be the overall National Disability Champion in the Classic Masters by 17 pins.

"It was my first event and I just wanted to do my best,” he said.

From this event five of the Bundaberg bowlers were selected for the all abilities team that will bowl in restricted teams challenge at the 2019 Adult Nationals at Zone Bowling Rooty Hill in October.

Making the male team was Stephen Gourley, Nicholas Jefferson and Nathan Curd.

And securing a spot on the female team were Kate Juillerat and Julie-Ann Shaw.