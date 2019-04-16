Menu
SUCCESS: Hannah Ogden and Breeanna Pegg with their medals from the recent state titles. Fellow Bundy juniors Nick Cahill and Jack Davies also won medals
Bundy bowlers are the best in the state

Shane Jones
16th Apr 2019 6:08 PM
BOWLS: The nervous wait has begun for three of Bundaberg's best junior bowlers.

Burnett Bowling Club juniors Hannah Ogden and Breeanna Pegg alongside Bargara Bowls Club bowler Nick Cahill have been shortlisted in an eight girls and eight boy Queensland under-18 team to compete against New South Wales and potentially the nationals later this year.

The trio were picked after winning medals at the state titles on the Sunshine Coast.

Ogden last week won silver in the under-15 girls singles with Pegg winning three bronze medals in the under-18 singles, open mixed pairs and open mixed triples.

She won the bronze in the pairs with fellow Bundaberg bowler Jack Davies (Bargara) who won gold in the open mixed fours.

Cahill was part of the Davies team that won gold.

The trio now face a wait to be selected in the final five girls and boys squads that will compete for Queensland.

"I was very happy with the way I played,” Pegg said.

"To go from under-15 to under-18 and win medals (is great).”

Pegg now hopes her performances can be good enough to represent the state.

"It's really just left up to the selectors now,” she said.

"We really can't do anything more.”

Ogden was also pleased to medal after competing at her first state titles away from Bundaberg.

"It was very different to last year because I played here,” she said.

"The green would be faster (down there) and the winds different.

"I didn't find it very hard to adapt.”

She lost the final in the competition to Caysee Wilson and now hopes to be join Pegg for her state.

Daphne McCracken, the coach of the four players, said it was a great performance.

"The girls and boys put in a lot of hard work and were rewarded for it,” she said.

The Queensland squad will take on NSW in July.

