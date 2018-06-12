Bundy bowler rolls up to win $64k major event

Bundy's Kurt Brown has claimed a major victory on the Gold Coast.

Mackenzie Colahan

BOWLS: Bundaberg's Kurt Brown has staged a remarkable comeback to win the inaugural $64,000 Blue Opal Singles at Broadbeach.

Brown fought back from a 12-20 deficit to overcome Helensvale's Nathan Rice and claim the $20,000 first prize.

Both players were challenged with heavy rain falling during parts of the final.

The event was claimed by many as one of the best singles fields ever assembled with multiple world and national champions taking to the greens.

Brown accounted for local favourite and organiser of the event Ryan Bester in one semi-final while Rice beat multiple world and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Alex Marshall from Scotland in the other semi.

Defeated quarter-finalists included Aron Sherriff (Helensvale), Kevin Anderson (Broadbeach), Ray Pearse (Cabramatta) and Ben Twist (St Johns Park).

Brown then backed up to win the prestigious $15,000 Blue Diamond Pairs with Ben Twist also at Broadbeach.

The pair went through the strong field of 56 teams undefeated after six rounds with a margin of 103 to claim the $4600 first prize. Tasmanians Michael Sims and Lee Schraner were the only other six-game winner, finishing second with a margin of 86.

Many international raiders and players from all states and territories are on the Gold Coast to compete in the $250,000 Australian Open.

Men's singles were held on the weekend with women's singles commencing yesterday.

Under-18, over-60 and bowlers with a disability events start next week.

If you can't get down to your local club, Bowls Australia are live streaming games every day on Facebook. The event finishes with Finals on June 21 and 22.

A new Australian Squad will be announced following the Open. New selectors were announced last week with Western Australia's Therese Hastings replacing Beth Quinlan.