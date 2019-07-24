Bundy Bowl announces big changes

STRIKERS DELIGHT: Jeanette and Peter McElligott with Megan Woodgate at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.

STRIKERS DELIGHT: Jeanette and Peter McElligott with Megan Woodgate at Bundy Bowl and Leisure. Mike Knott BUN230719STR2

BUNDY Bowl and Leisure Centre is about to deliver another strike with a new dining experience for families.

This weekend the business will launch its new Strikers Delight Restaurant dining experience with a strong focus on bringing the family together.

Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre managing director Peter McElligott said the concept had been floating around a few months.

"We've had requests from the public to do meals for families on our most popular nights, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

"After a few staff meetings we discovered a bit of a niche, because no one really caters for just families.

"We did three trials where we invited families to test it out so we could get it right and get feedback.”

The new dining experience gives kids free access to the children's slide and playground area as well as games such as a giant connect four game.

"Every child's meal also comes with a complementary toy and and we also do out own version of Sizzler's toast,” Mr McElligott said.

"The whole idea is to connect the family back together by sitting at a table and sitting to eat.

"Being a family man myself and having two grown-up daughters, they didn't get as much of the digital thing as kids do today.

"It's a great feeling to be able to help bring families back together.”

To book your table call 4152 4334.