BUNDY-BOUND: Who’s adding region to their holiday plans

With the Easter holidays just around the corner, people have wasted no time booking in their Bundaberg stay.

But for those still looking to make Bundy holiday plans, fear not - there's plenty of room for you too.

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said accommodation was looking strong over the Easter weekend, with hundreds of Queenslanders booked to holiday in the region.

"From industry surveying, the rest of the school holidays is sitting at around 85 per cent occupancy for accommodation, so there are still places with availability at this stage," she said.

"Accommodation, attractions and tours are reporting visitors are mostly coming from around Queensland to enjoy our fresh produce, local drinks and friendly, welcoming locals, and of course our easy access to Lady Musgrave Island and lagoon.

"The Visitor Information Centres have seen an increase of young families coming through and are also reporting stronger bookings, but for shorter stays."

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid.

Plenty of tourist have been adding Bundy to their travel plans.

Out of the 12,000 people that enjoyed the Mon Repos turtle encounter this season, only about 2 per cent were locals.

Being so close to the Southern Great Barrier Reef and a few hours from Brisbane, the Bundaberg region has often been a winner for those on holidays.

Ahead of the school holidays, the State Government's successful Good to Go tourism marketing campaign has been reworked ahead of a roll out in Sydney and Melbourne to lure more southerners to Queensland this winter.

New television advertising again featuring Queensland musicians Busby Marou and showcasing the very best of our state's attractions are the centrepiece of the $2m promotional ad blitz.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said it was encouraging that tourism operators had already reported strong bookings from Melbourne and Sydney.

"Our new Good to Go campaign tells those in NSW and Victoria who are still longing for a holiday - we want all of you up here," he said.

"Bundaberg is a beautiful part of Queensland and we want more Aussies to experience it.

"Bundy is good to go."

