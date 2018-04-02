Bundy-bound Prince 'backs' republic move: Former PM

As he looks forward to coming to Bundaberg, Britain's Prince Charles is reportedly in favour of Australia becoming a Republic.

AHEAD of Prince Charles's visit to Bundaberg, former prime minister Paul Keating claims the future king backs the idea of Australia cutting ties with the monarchy and becoming a republic.

The Prince of Wales is set to land in the Rum City on Friday, and his stay will include The Big Bundy BBQ - an event the whole community is invited to - and a tour of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

After the tour, His Royal Highness will meet locals involved in disaster recovery, including members of the local disaster management group and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and will visit Mon Repos Conservation Park.

Bundaberg is the first regional stop for Prince Charles as part of his official duties for the Commonwealth Games.

In an opinion piece in The Sunday Times of London, Mr Keating wrote: "I have no doubt he believes Australia should be free of the British monarchy and that it should make its own way in the world.

"Why would he or any one of his family want to visit Australia pretending to be, or representing its aspirations as, its head of state?

"Prince Charles will always be welcome in Australia - as the crown prince or as monarch of Great Britain. But the pretence of representing this country and all that it stands for is something he and we could well do without.”

The Prince and the Queen have stressed it's up to Australians to decide the republic issue.- with AAP