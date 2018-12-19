Menu
ON THEIR WAY: Brothers Aston Villa celebrate a goal during this year's Wide Bay Premier League. It's namesake club in England, Aston Villa, is coming next year.
BUNDY BOUND: Football giant is coming

Shane Jones
by
19th Dec 2018 11:16 AM
FOOTBALL: One of the biggest English football clubs is coming to the Rum City to see what the region has to offer.

Aston Villa will be visiting in the school holidays in July next year to run clinics and look at Bundy and Wide Bay's talent.

Currently in the English Football Championship, the side has won seven First Division/Premier League titles and are one of only a handful of sides from the United Kingdom to win a European trophy.

Brothers Aston Villa, which was named after the English club, organised the trip.

"We became a partner club of Aston Villa since last year and we had a discussion with ourselves to invite them to come over,” BAV president Kayleen Bryan said.

"We had a few calls and emails and they were good to get along with and help us as much as they can.”

The club's visit will see two coaches from Aston Villa come to Bundy.

They will view a couple of games involving Brothers Aston Villa in the Wide Bay Premier League and Football Bundaberg before running clinics during the week.

They will be held from July 1 to July 5 and be open to everyone.

"It's for our members and anyone else even from Wide Bay,” Bryan said. "It's on for the school holidays so we welcome anyone from other areas to come.”

The club will release more details in the new year on how to register for the clinics.

Bundaberg News Mail

