BUNDY-BOUND: Bluey, Braithwaite, more big names headed for region

SHOWTIME: Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show will perform at the Moncrieff Theatre on Saturday, February 20.

There’s no shortage of big Aussie names coming to Bundaberg this year.

From Bluey’s new stage show, The Rubens fourth album tour, A Farewell To Doris Day and a new music festival at Burnett Heads, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

Here’s a run-down of some of the highly anticipated events set to grace the region this year.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show



This show is touring Queensland theatres this month and Bundy is one.

A brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with QPAC’s Out of the Box and Windmill Theatre Co.

It stars the Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in their first live theatre show.

The show’s director, Rosemary Myers said, “like the rest of Australia, we love Bluey and it’s a thrill and a privilege to bring these brilliant characters into the three dimensional world”.

“We’re thrilled to return to Bluey’s home town, and can’t wait to see fans across Queensland and beyond in 2021,” Myers said.

The show will be at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on February 20.

Bundy’s new music festival

The Sounds of Rock stage is bringing Australian Rock royalty and ARIA Hall of Famer Daryl Braithwaite and Australian Rock favourites The Black Sorrows, Thirsty Merc, Ross Wilson (from Mondo Rock and Daddy Cool), Russell Morris and the Radiators to Bundaberg come May.

Held on May 8 at Burnett Heads, this stellar line-up also has local musician Abby Skye taking the mic.

Promoters NUI Events have been blown away by the support they have received.

Screen grabs from the music video - Daryl Braithwaite - The Horses.

Local stakeholders Triple M, Channel 7, Lighthouse Hotel, Jayco Bundaberg and more have thrown their weight behind the event.

“We are so very stoked with this line up and it really caters for everyone,” NUI Events spokesperson Trevor Sands said.

“So many of us grew up on this music - and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying live music at its best!”

Everyone involved is making safety a priority and will be working to ensure Sounds of Rock is held in a COVID-safe way.



“Our goal is to bring major and quality events to the Bundaberg region, that may boost the tourism economy,” Trevor said.

“Most Bundaberg and surrounding region music fans have had to travel over four hours to Brisbane to attend this type of festival, so this will mean a lot to everyone.

“We’ve invited some of the best artists in the country and can’t wait to put on an incredible show for all the Bundaberg music-lovers.”



Tickets are available at Oztix.com.au and at the Moncrieff Theatre.

Melinda Schneider puts call out for “Pawditions”

Melinda Schneider returns to Moncrieff Entertainment Centre to pay tribute to the legendary Doris Day, who passed away, aged 97.

She will perform her show, A Farewell To Doris on Friday March 19 and is on the search for a local four-legged star.

Melinda Schneider returns to Moncrieff Entertainment Centre to pay tribute to the legendary Doris Day.

The six-time CMAA Golden Guitar Award winner is inviting dogs of all breeds to “pawdition” for a starring role in the show.

The dogs must be obedient, professional, take direction well and be able to smile at the audience.

No previous stage experience is necessary, but ability to walk on stage, jump up on a chair and be sung to, is essential.

If you believe your pooch has what it takes to steal the show, send a picture of your dog and in 25 words or less say why your doggie is perfect for the part to management@melindaschneider.com by Tuesday, March 16 2021.

Melinda will be choosing the lucky dog who will accompany her on stage.

The winner will receive two complimentary tickets to the show and a packet of schmackos.

The Rubens come to town

April 9 will be a big night in Bundaberg with The Rubens 0202 Album Tour filling Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

The Rubens’ fourth album 0202, was released on February 12 and along with a video for their song

‘Time Of My Life’.

With a cast made up entirely of 18-year-old, year 12 students, the clip was inspired by the numerous emails and direct messages (DMs) the band has received throughout COVID-19, from students doing it tough at a time that should be full of excited anticipation for the future.

“We wrote Time Of My Life before COVID, but we knew at the time that the song had a nostalgic feel to it,” The Rubens said.

“Once we started getting emails from year 12 students and teachers, we realised it could be more meaningful.

“We got together with our good mate and collaborative partner Russ and he directed the video.

“We wanted it to be a homage to Year 12 Class Of 2020.”

Book your tickets to the Bundaberg show

