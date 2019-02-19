Bundy-born muso back in town to inspire students

FROM Shalom College to the Sunshine Coast and beyond to Nashville, Carl Wockner has a wealth of knowledge to share with aspiring musicians.

The alternative acoustic singer and songwriter was back for the Agnes blues festival on the weekend and said it was a pleasure to give back to his hometown community.

"It's really good actually talking to kids who have big eyes,” Wockner said.

Wockner's number one tip for aspiring musicians was to back themselves and their passion.

"The music industry is a real industry,” he said.

"There are real jobs available now more than ever, there's label stuff and management, radio, producers and promoters, everything that's not a musician. It's a legit thing you can follow if you're serious.”

Wockner said even more important than an artist's music was their image, saying listeners recognised his red glasses before anything else.

Year 11 Kepnock student Dylan Malone drew from the performer's advice saying it gave him further confidence to pursue his dream.

"There's lots of different jobs in the music industry, and the music industry is not just the performer, it's everything that helps the performer do what they need to do,” he said.