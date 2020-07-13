Bundy born: 30 recent local start-ups that need your support

START-UP businesses are booming in Bundaberg, with plenty of unique, handmade and quirky concepts.

Here are just some of the Bundy locals giving it a go, after opening up a new business.

1. Forever After Wedding Flowers

Bundaberg local Lucinda Bell started her own business specialising in stunning fresh and dried flower bouquet ranges and candles with crystals and dried rose petals.

Products are suitable for weddings, special occasions and gifts.

Florist Lucinda Bell from Forever After Wedding Flowers.

2. Life's Flame

After losing her brother under tragic circumstances, Helen Timbs began selling her own range of candles, melts and gift bundles.

Designed to create beautiful smells, the gorgeous, affordable and handmade items can also be used to remember lost loved ones.

Helen Timbs with her hand poured soy candles.

3. Jelly bean Jane

Turning her favourite hobby into a side career, Maddison Jane Devine started making and selling her own brand of oven-baked polymer clay earrings.

Since the business Jelly bean Jane first launched at the start of the year, the talented creator has released many popular collections.

Maddison Jane Devine from Jelly bean Jane.

4. The Picnic Basket

Amanda Gazdagh started her own business The Picnic Basket, to offer loved-up couples the perfect setting for dates or proposals.

From fluffy cushions and blankets to lanterns on the beach, everything can be supplied to make the setting as perfect as the occasion.

PICNIC IN THE PARK: Local Amanda Gazdagh has started a new business to help people celebrate special occasions.

5. Little Green Trucks – Bundaberg franchise

After working as a martial arts, kickboxing and wrestling coach for international clubs, schools and the Singapore Wrestling Federation, it was time for a change for Peter Robertson so he started offering a removalist service.

As part of the Little Green Truck franchise, Peter services Bundaberg and the surrounds.

LITTLE GREEN TRUCK: CEO Mal Fittler and Bundaberg franchise owner Peter Robertson

6. Confetti and T

Teeana Dinsey, 26, recently launched her own business, Confetti and T, which supplies handmade and bio-gradable confetti for special events.

Teeana Dinsey from Confetti and T.

7. Bargara Bike Tours

Exploring the coastline of the stunning beaches at Bargara is now possible with guided tours by bike.

After working in the tourism sector for more than 15 years and riding a bike around the area with her son, Kristie Nash decided to launch Bargara Bike Tours.

Kristi Nash is launching coastal bike tours along the Bargara and Mon Repos foreshore.

8. Krazy Cakes

After spending a lifetime doing what she loves as a qualified chef, Treen Arnel discovered the art of desserts and fell in love all over again.

CREATIVE: Treen Arnel from Krazy Cakes.

9. Bundy Fungi

Mushroom lovers can rejoice, with a gourmet range of fungi now available at a local supermarket.

Learmonths Foodworks are now stocking Bundy Fungi, a range of oyster mushrooms that are locally grown by Rose Fraser in her custom-built ‘shroom room’, that offers the perfect temperature and carbon dioxide for production.

GOURMET GROWER: Bundy Fungi grower Rose Fraser with her oyster mushrooms, now available at Learmonths Foodworks.

10. Earrings By Meraki

Quirky jewellery has the power to make a statement and with this colourful brand, the message is loud, clear and popping.

Lover of all things creative and colourful, Dana Maggacis transformed her special hobby into a career, launching her very own business making earrings.

And now, the talented designer has released her second collection of unique, eye-catching and gorgeous designs.

POPPING PAIR: Entrepreneur and small business owner Dana Maggacis loves creativity and colour and her stunning, handmade collections don't miss a beat.

11. Willow and Hide

Finding the perfect clutch for any occasion is always a challenging task.

But Childers local, Chloe Johnson has spoiled customers for choice with her stunning handpainted collection of clutch bags.

BAGGED A WINNING CLUTCH: Willow and Hide designer, Chloe Johnson paints and sews her stunning and one-of-a-kind clutch bags by hand and with love.

12. Yogi's Bowls Supplies

Howard “Yogi” Best first stepped onto a bowling green at the age of 11 and has been playing lawn bowls ever since.

And now, Mr Best is using his expertise to help other players in the area, by opening a supplies store in Bundy’s CBD.

BOWLS BUSINESS: Howard "Yogi" Best has been playing bowls for more than 40 years and has just opened a business in the CBD.

13. V. Handmade & Co

Most high school students find a part-time job, but one Bundy girl is busy building her very own business empire.

Year nine Bundaberg North State High School student Vanessa Van Rooijen recently rebranded her business, V. Handmade & Co, where she sells a variety of unique fashion and beauty products.

Young entrepreneur Vanessa van Rooijen with a selection of her products.

14. Rob's Custom Rcades

After closing his own phone service business, it wasn’t ‘game over’ for Robert Lutz, who decided to start making his own arcade game machines.

Rob Lutz with a few of his custom built arcade games.

15. Storm and I

More precious than diamonds, dogs are a girl’s best friend and a new business intends to nurture that special bond.

For Bundy local Miranda Peek, it was love at first sight when she first laid eyes on her French bulldog Storm.

And now the dog mum is busy working away on leads, collars, bandannas and accessories to style pooches of all sizes.

Miranda Peek and Storm from StormandI.

16. Ettie and Dorrie

Adversity is something many businesses are facing, but for one passionate maker, it’s been a cup of tea.

Sara Pardon started making her own loose leaf tea to remind drinkers to slow down, savour the special moments and reclaim the lost art of having a cuppa.

Sara Pardon with Silkie the chook. Sara has a tea making business called Ettie and Dorrie.

17. Pepper and Zeus

Four years ago, Sarah Panitz was diagnosed with Chiari malformation, a condition where the brain tissue extends into the spinal canal, which can cause pain, discomfort and if left untreated, can be life-threatening.

When the diagnosis meant Ms Panitz had to stay home, she looked for a new hobby and started her own business selling stunning, unique and quirky earrings.

Sarah Panitz has a earing making business called Pepper & Zeus.

18. Think Me Hampers

Adapting to life with a newborn baby is no holiday, but one local mum enjoys keeping busy so much that she has started her own business on the side too.

After working in a fast-paced and corporate environment for as long as she can remember, Hannah Gates isn’t used to having spare time on her hands.

So when the mother-of-two started her maternity leave, more than a decade after giving birth to her first child, she decided to initiate Think Me Hampers.

THINK ME HAMPERS: Paitan McDonnell and Scarlett Gates with Hannah Gates.

19. The Globe Hotel (Under new ownership)

Bundaberg’s The Globe Hotel is a place where everybody knows your name.

Farmer Hayden Rimmington, 22, and retail worker Emma Hurley, 21, took over the ownership and reopened the doors to the historical pub late last year.

Hayden Rimmington and Emma Hurley are the new publicans at the Globe public bar North Bundaberg.

20. May May and Me

When a stay-at-home mum taught herself to sew, it started off as a hobby and now she is about to launch her own business.

Mum-of-three Krystal Giovannoni first started making clothing and accessories for her children when she was unsatisfied with the minimal options available.

Krystal Giovannoni from May May and Me.

21. The Cartel's Barbershop

Barbering was once considered to be a male-dominated industry, where you could get a clean-cut shave, glass of whiskey and enjoy a bit of banter with the boys.

And while a lot of these elements remain, one thing is starting to change – more and more females are following a career path with scissors and a cutthroat razor in hand.

The Cartels Barber Shop owner Jess Smoothy opened the doors to her shop last year.

Alexander McClymont has his beard groomed by Jess Smoothy at The Cartels Barbershop in Bourbong Street.

22. Sissy's Store

Customers will bag themselves plenty of quirky statement pieces from a new shop, with proceeds helping a worthy cause.

Burnett Heads is the home to the Port of Bundaberg, Lighthouse Hotel and tourism activities including the Lady Musgrave Experience.

But the suburb known for its laid-back and friendly atmosphere, also has its very own business hub with plenty of new stores opening up.

Bargara local Lorraine Haines is one of the recent newcomers on the Burnett Heads business strip, opening up Sissy’s Store last week.

Lorraine Haines from Sissy's Store.

23. Caneland Cookies

Rome wasn’t built in a day but Caneland Cookies owner Lindsey Mortensen said icing cookies can be done in 12 hours, if sleep is sacrificed.

When the mother-of-three had trouble finding a cookie supplier for her child’s birthday, she took matters and a piping bag into her own hands.

Ms Mortensen said baking cookies turned into an addiction and business from there.

SUGAR SUGAR: Caneland Cookies owner and mother, Lindsey Mortensen, 30, said the sky is the limit with the cookie designs she can create.

24. Salon On Sims

Owner of Salon on Sims Heather Shailer has been working as a qualified hairdresser since the eighties and while crimps and perms may have gone out of style, her commitment to delivering the very best service to her clients and meeting individual needs has remained priority.

Situated at the IWC building, the building aims to offer a one-stop-shop for people wanting to feel their best in many ways.

Salon on Sims owner Heather Shailer in her new premises in the IWC building.

25. Burnett Heads Seafood and Grill (Under new ownership)

Chanelle Dickson has been cooking for as long as she can remember and has always had a passion for food, so when the opportunity came up to take over a popular fish and chip business at Burnett Heads, she seized it.

Chanelle Dickson from Burnett Heads Seafood and Grill.

26. R & R Candles

Working at the Vetcross animal hospital in Bundaberg and clinic in Gin Gin, Ashleigh Henderson has been working as a vet for the last five years.

But when the pandemic left the animal lover with more time up her sleeve, she decided to put it to best use and started her own business making soy wax candles.

SOY TALENTED: Vet and Childers local Ashleigh Henderson has started her own business, making soy wax candles.

27. Studio 166

Jan De Mattia has been collecting led light glass for years, which she transforms into unique and stunning pieces of art, from her home based studio and workshop.

From stained-glass windows and room dividers, to lamps and small trinkets, her studio is filled with hidden treasures, both big and small.

Jan De Mattia has an extensive selection of stained-glass work in her showroom.

28. Wattle Woman

Naming the business after a big wattle tree in her mum’s backyard, Lili Jacobsen launched business Wattle Woman last year specialising in unique, nature-inspired and handmade clay earrings.

WATTLE WOMAN: Entrepreneur Lili Jacobsen with her range of earrings that she will be selling in select Bundaberg stores.

29. Bundy Iron Lady

Laura Vee traded in her high-pressured job for a more convenient, time-friendly and home-based role that allowed her to make time for herself and the things she loves.

She started the Bundy Iron Lady, offering efficient and affordable clothes ironing and steaming services.

Laura Vee busy with a basket of ironing.

30. Ilimaz

After working as a visual arts teacher at a local high school teacher for almost two decades, Telea Erkoceviq created a business selling pairs of handmade earrings.