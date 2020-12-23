BUNDY BORN: 15 new local start-ups that need your support

BUNDY BUSINESSES: Succeeding in their chosen fields, a bunch of passionate locals have launched their own business start-ups recently.

START-UP businesses are booming in Bundaberg, with plenty of unique, handmade and quirky concepts.

Here are just some of the Bundy locals giving it a go after opening up a new business.

1. Stay Young

Mother-of-two Geunyoung (Young) Muller, she has refused to let fear of failure get in the way of her dream, opening the doors to her beauty salon Stay Young less than four weeks ago.

Working at other beauty salons in the past, the small business owner said she wanted to step out of her comfort zone and further test her skills and capability.

Offering a selection of luxury packages, clients will feel pampered with relaxing facials, signature peels, therapeutic massages and exfoliation or rejuvenating body treatments.

Installing a curtain and rail, light pendant fittings and with a touch of personalised styling, the store atmosphere creates a relaxing and private sanctuary.

Click here for the full story.

Opening the doors to her new beauty salon less than four weeks ago, Young Muller is excited to start building a regular base of clients and offering them luxurious treatments. Picture: Rhylea Millar

2. The Lawn Lab

MOWING the lawn was once considered to be a chore but for the owner of a new small business, lawn care has become more than a hobby.

Looking after his own lawn for more than a decade, Bundaberg local Travis Savage is full of knowledge when it comes to grass maintenance and it turns out there is actually a lot of science involved.

Mr Savage said while mowing dry grass and weeds was appealing, he enjoys mowing bright green grass and uses the opportunity as a bit of downtime and loves seeing the results of thicker, healthier lawns.

But it wasn't just the thrill of his favourite pastime that drew him to start his own business, also wanting to create a nice space for families to play with their kids in the yard.

Offering a range of professional care plans to keep local lawns looking healthy, Mr Savage said his most popular services are his renovations and 12 month personalised homecare programs.

Click here for the full story.

Lawn lover Travis Savage has turned his decade-long hobby into a successful business. Picture: Rhylea Millar

3. George's Cottage

Home is where the heart is and in a bid to offer out-of-towners a cosy place to stay, a Bundaberg businesswoman has given a sweet cottage a new lease on life, transforming it into an accommodation hotspot.

At the start of the year, Sandra Reeves and her family of six had to stay in Brisbane on and off for eight weeks, while her son received treatment for a burn on his leg.

But they quickly discovered that sourcing accommodation for larger families was more challenging than they initially thought, even in the big city.

Forced to divide the family up between two houses, it took a 45-minute drive to reunite the whole Reeves family again, something that Sandra said added to the stress of the situation.

Experiencing it for herself first hand, Sandra said she felt for the families who had to split up for even longer durations of time and it got her thinking.

So when the businesswoman who owns upcycled furniture and homewares store New Vintage saw a beautiful Queenslander cottage on the market, it was love at first sight and the perfect opportunity.

Filled with character and charm, the couple have been busy transforming the beautiful abode into a stunning Air BnB.

Accommodating up to six people at a time, George's Cottage is now accepting bookings.

Click here for the full story.

Owner of Bundaberg’s New Vintage store, Sandra Reeves is in the process of finalising her brand new project – a new Air BnB called George's Cottage. Picture: Rhylea Millar

4. Britt's Candle and Melt Co

Determined to be a positive influence on her son, a mum has started her own business, making her own aromatherapy products from natural ingredients.

When Bundaberg local Brittany Irons gave birth to a beautiful baby boy named Nate, who was born premature and weighed about 1kg, her world changed forever.

The mother-of one wanted to create something special that would inspire her son to grow into the very best version of himself.

Now aged two-years-old, Nate is energetic, outgoing and loves cars and Ms Irons is achieving exactly what she set out to do, opening up her very own business, Britt's Candle and Melt Co.

But there was more than just the one reason behind building her own start-up.

After experiencing a tough time recently, Ms Irons found herself feeling depressed and a bit lost, so her friend who also makes candles encouraged her to give it a go.

Working from her home-based workshop, the mother-of-one creates bath bombs, salts, soaps and candles, using a blend of natural ingredients, when she then paints by hand.

And Nate is already a chip off the old block, attending markets with his mum and handing out his favourite products for customers who pass by the stall, to smell.

Click here for the full story.

Bundaberg local Brittany Irons has started her own business making a range of aromatherapy products from natural ingredients. Picture: Rhylea Millar

5. NALU

A self-proclaimed earring lover has started making her own fun and unique accessories, with the first collection set to launch tomorrow.

Not one to shy away from hard work or a challenge, Bundaberg local Krystal Gordon is on the cusp of opening her new business, all while being a caring mother of two young children and working full-time.

With hours left until her website and first collection, which consists of stunning resin pieces, goes live, Ms Gordon said she is feeling both nervous and excited about the future.

After working all day at her full-time job, Ms Gordon returns home to complete her motherly duties and when it's bedtime for the kids, that's her chance to ignite her creativity and build her new resin empire.

Named after her children Nate and Lucy, her business Nalu sells mostly earrings and a selection of homewares such as small plates and trinket dishes.

Due to the unexpected nature of resin and with no two pairs of earrings the same, Ms Gordon describes the unique style as modern with a funky twist and uses plenty of sparkly glitter.

But the local maker said knowing someone will love a product that she has created with her own two hands is the real reward.

With quality being the at forefront of the new business, Ms Gordon said she takes a few extra steps during production to ensure she is delivering her best.

From sealing the backs of earrings with resin to prevent them from falling off, to adding an extra layer of resin on top of her pieces to create a sweet bubble effect and make the design stand out.

Click here for the full story.

Krystal Gordon has started her own business Nalu, named after children Nate and Lucy. Picture: Rhylea Millar

6. Bitter Sweet Designs

Every day should feel like Christmas and now it can with a Bundy local creating the ultimate statement piece to adorn on any door or wall.

Born with a flair for creativity, Molly Rowland initially didn't have the confidence to sell her pieces, but one day decided to make a huge life change, enrolling herself in and completing a Cert III in Visual Arts.

Working on projects from the little studio beside her home, Molly works away on the wreaths while three-year-old daughter Mia paints her own masterpieces beside her.

Made using an embroidery hoop, with materials like cotton rag and faux florals, the unique wreaths can take up to four days to complete, with the majority of her orders being custom pieces.

And while the wreaths would make the perfect addition to any home throughout the festive season, Molly believes they can be used all year round.

While this will be the local 'craftiest's' first Christmas making wreaths, she has also been restoring furniture and painting artworks as part of her business Bitter Sweet Designs for about two months.

Little did Molly know that her first name actually means 'sea of bitterness' and her design concepts couldn't be any sweeter.

Sourcing a lot of preloved goods, including rustic timber frames to present her artworks and decorative plates which she has repainted from op-shops, Molly is passionate about selling one-off pieces.

Planning to offer classes in the new year, Molly hopes to teach others how to make their own wreaths, in a bid to boost their self-esteem, like it did for her.

Click here for the full story.

Self proclaimed Christmas decoration hoarder Molly Rowland said she uses pieces from her own collection or sources second-hand materials, to make the products accessible and cost-effective. Picture: Rhylea Millar

7. Nellie the Photobooth Caravan

Charming and quirky, a vintage caravan has transformed into a photobooth, allowing Bundaberg guests to treasure memories from special events forever.

Naming the sweet lady on wheels Nellie, in memory of her late grandmother, it was love at first sight when owner Shannon Boston first laid eyes on the 47-year-old caravan, which was sitting in the backyard of a home on Moncrieff St more than two years ago.

And while Ms Boston's husband thought the pair could use the new addition as an excuse to go camping, she had another idea in mind.

Giving Nellie a new lease on life, Ms Boston who has worked as a nurse for the last decade, transformed her into a popular and unique business concept - a mobile photobooth.

Two and a half years in the making, Nellie was all set to launch at the beginning of the year but with events cancelled due to COVID-19, the business owner said they had to hit the breaks for a while.

Making her first few appearances at events in the area, Nellie has already been booked for an 18th, 21st and 60th, proving she is the perfect addition for any age groups.

Excited for what the next year holds in-store for Nellie, Ms Boston said she has a clear vision of direction for the sweet business idea.

The business owner said Nellie would make the perfect addition to any event and kept her nice and neutral to ensure hosts could add their own personal touches if required.

Click here for the full story.

Shannon Boston has restored an old caravan with the help of her family and turned it into a photobooth business. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

8. IV Drip Co

They say real beauty is on the inside, which is why one nurse is launching a unique health service in Bundaberg - Intravenous Vitamin therapy.

Originally from South Australia, Nicole Panuccio completed her nursing degree in Adelaide and after working at a public hospital, relocated to Hervey Bay in 2018.

Using the experience and knowledge she gained working as a healthcare nurse for more than a decade and eventually moving to the Gold Coast, Ms Panuccio began pursuing her real passion; starting a career in the cosmetic industry.

Working as a trainer for an Intravenous Vitamin therapy company, she trained nurses from all over the country.

The qualified nurse recently moved to Bundaberg where she works as a cosmetic nurse for SILK Laser Clinics from Wednesday to Saturday and is in the process of opening her own side hustle - IV Drip Co, a intravenous vitamin infusion therapy clinic which is set to launch early next year.

After seven years of working in a management role at a hospital, the new business owner said she personally experienced a burn out, but the IV vitamin infusion treatment allowed her to build her energy and immunity levels and recover quicker.

Offering a cocktail of vitamins including B, C, B12, Magnesium, Amino Acid, potassium, chloride, sodium and iron infusions, Ms Panuccio said the treatment should be used to bridge the gap and support clients in addition to medical treatment.

Initial consultations involve clients supplying medical history and discussing objectives they hope to achieve through the treatment with Ms Panuccio.

The cosmetic nurse then engages a doctor who specialises in the treatment and all three parties meet to discuss medical recommendations and obtain a script for the procedure, before administering the first treatment.

Click here for the full story.

After more than a decade of nursing experience, Nicole Panuccio is in the process of launching her own IV vitamin therapy clinic. Picture: Rhylea Millar

9. Winnie and Woo

Bundy kids will be setting new trends with a new boutique start-up offering earthy tones for an affordable price.

Describing herself as a 'proud aunty', Emily Kate has always enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews with cute outfits.

But after moving to Bundaberg a couple of years ago, she noticed a gap in the market for quality baby clothing without the hefty price-tag, so she decided to launch her own business Winnie and Woo.

Selling a range of fashionable clothing from sizes 0 up to children aged two, the business operates through an online store and Emily also holds a stall at Bargara's Paradise Markets once a month.

And despite launching just two months ago, the start-up owner said business has been booming.

Offering pieces to match everyone's styles, Winnie and Woo sells high quality rompers, onesies and two or three-piece sets with a prominent theme of earthy tones.

With big aspirations for the future, Emily said her long-term goal would be owning her own shop, expanding the collection to cater for children aged five and six and to offer international shipping.

Currently purchasing wholesale items, the new business owner is also looking to team up with a local manufacturer.

Click here for the full story.

Winnie and Woo owner Emily Kate sells high quality and affordable rompers, onesies and two or three-piece sets.

10. Clockwork Curiosities

TOYS are the heart of most childhood memories, but thanks to the owner of a new Childers business, these nostalgic moments are no longer a thing of the past.

After years of collecting vintage dolls, wind-up toys and retro games, you could say Josie Rigney is living out the dream of anyone who grew up in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

But it's not much fun playing on your own, so when she and her husband relocated from Biloela to Childers recently, they decided to open up their very own business, Clockwork Curiosities.

Filled with favourites from the 50s and all the way up to the 90s, customers will find anything from laser cut timber models, dollhouse pieces, trinket boxes, puzzles, LEGO and hand puppets.

And while the new store will likely be a cherished favourite among children, Ms Rigney said it's a great place for the 'big kids' to hang out and get a blast from the past too.

Opening less than a month ago, the business is gearing up for school holidays and currently has a Christmas display in-store.

But once the festive season is over, an interactive table will replace the display, providing a hands-on experience for customers of all ages can play.

Click here for the full story.

After years of collecting vintage dolls, wind-up toys and retro games, Josie Rigney has opened her own business Clockwork Curiosities in Childers.

11. Rae and Lilly

For most people, having a bad day at work involves being late for an important meeting, spilling coffee down the front of a white blouse or giving a lengthy explanation to the boss for handing that report in late.

But for emergency service workers who face devastating car crashes, fatalities, scenes of domestic violence and suicides regularly, a "bad day" has the potential to turn into a lifelong memory that they wish they could forget.

After a decade on the job, Sharon is all too familiar with these kinds of jobs, so much so that she thought she had seen the worst, but she never could have prepared herself for one particular job - a fatal crash that took the life of two very young children.

With details too heartbreaking to share publicly, Sharon who was a single mum-of-three at the time herself, said it remains to be one of the most challenging days she has ever experienced in her career.

While witnessing something so horrific would be enough to make someone crumble, Sharon is much braver than what she lets on and she woke the next day feeling brighter, more determined than ever to focus on work and help others.

And that's exactly what she did until about three weeks later, she started experiencing flashbacks of the scene.

Smells, sounds and even closing her eyes was enough to make all the devastating memories come flooding back, causing many sleepless nights.

Making the situation all the harder, Sharon was still recovering both emotionally and physically after she was deliberately run over two years prior, while on the job.

Over time a close colleague noticed a difference in Sharon, but she had to dig deep to discover it - bags under the eyes, being a little more quiet throughout the day … all the simple things that many people wouldn't have even picked up on.

Sharon's co-worker encouraged her to speak to the team's HSO (a trained psychologist), who was available to speak to about emergencies staff had attended.

It was a hobby that Sharon had always been interested in but one that she didn't have much time for in the midst of full-time work and being a single parent.

But she followed the psychologist's advice and started taking pictures of her smiling children in the garden.

Placing all her energy into photography, teaching herself how to shoot professionally and starting her own business, Sharon has captured everything from weddings, formals and family portraits.

She met her now husband who also works in emergency services and has been very supportive, surprising her with a photography workshop when they travelled overseas.

Things were looking up for Sharon who was feeling brighter, sleeping better and had not had a flashback in months.

But when another fatal and traumatising crash occurred, she began to recognise all the symptoms again.

She told herself it would be OK and to just hold off until their upcoming holiday, but when COVID-19 hit, things took a turn for the worse and this time photography wasn't making it go away.

This time Sharon's psychologist recommended she pick up another hobby - something still creative that could serve as a distraction, so she picked up a paint brush and did just that.

Working in her little home studio, Sharon started painting, drawing, sewing and making her own clay earrings, handpainted clutch bags and canvas art works.

Sharon said while she paints and creates to help her get through a hard day, different strategies work for different people and it's about finding what works for the individual.

Click here for the full story.

An emergency service worker with PTSD has started making accessories to overcome it and wants you to know you can too. Picture: Rhylea Millar

12. The Alpine Sauce Co

Born and bred in Bundaberg, one proud former resident, alongside her husband, has created a successful business - and you could say it's pretty saucy.

Growing up on a sugarcane farm on the north side of Bundaberg's CBD, Susan Plath moved to Melbourne for work in her late 20s, where she met her now husband Kevin Lamont.

Together the pair moved to Bright, a small town in the Alpine region with a population of less than 2500 people, where they opened their own North American barbecue styled restaurant.

Comparing their popular eatery to the equivalent of an 'Aussie chook shop', Ms Plath said her husband's barbecue sauce became so popular that customers began asking where they could buy it from, creating a whole new opportunity for the couple.

After months of work, The Alpine Sauce Co was born.

Currently working on another style of barbecue sauce, the couple plan to launch the exciting new flavour in the new year, as well as two other seasoning rubs.

Ms Plath said they also plan to launch hot sauces next winter.

Encouraging Bundy customers to save on shipping costs and support a local business, Ms Plath said Bundaberg residents could find The Alpine Sauce Co products at Nana's Pantry.

Click here for the full story.

Former Bundaberg resident Susan Plath is the co-owner of The Alpine Sauce Co, a business she started with her husband after the success of their restaurant in Bright.

13. Gin Gin Mushrooms

GOURMET mushrooms have become a hit in Bundaberg and the surrounds, with a local grower turning a hobby into a new business venture.

Mum-of-three Chantelle Johnson first started Gin Gin Mushrooms when her husband encouraged her to supply her locally grown products to the public.

So when the family returned from an unexpected trip to Melbourne in July, they were required to isolate at home as part of the COVID-19 restrictions, allowing Ms Johnson and her husband to focus solely on the new project.

Growing all types of oyster mushrooms from her urban farm, the Gin Gin local said each variety had a completely different taste from the others.

Currently in the process of upgrading their grow room, Ms Johnson hopes to delve into growing other mushroom varitities next year, including Shitake, Pepinos and Lion's Mane.

Click here for the full story.

Mum-of-three Chantelle Johnson first started Gin Gin Mushrooms when her husband encouraged her to supply her locally grown products to the public.

14. Emjection Aesthetics

She's only been operating since May, but Emma Evans has already gathered a massive following among Bundy's beauty lovers.

Ms Evans runs Emjection Aesthetics in Bundaberg, which offers treatments such as cosmetic injections and lip fillers.

Ms Evans grew up in a family of nurses and embarked on a Bachelor of Science and Nursing where she found her passion.

Ms Evans said when she finished her undergraduate and postgraduate studies and got into working in the cosmetic injections industry, she started to understand just how popular it was.

She said the most common treatments in the region are lip fillers, cheek fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments.

Some of the services offered are dermal fillers, which inject a hyaluronic acid based gel under the skin to enhance or restore volume to areas.

They typically last between six and 24 months, depending on the type of dermal filler used.

Anti-wrinkle and muscle relaxants are a botulinum toxin which aims to paralyse muscles to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Muscle relaxants typically last between three and five months.

Click here for the full story.

Emma Evans has already gathered a massive following among Bundy's beauty lovers after opening her own business in May.

15. Zalicious Scents

Business is bubbling away nicely for Bundaberg's Jo Goodwin.

The local mum started her own business - Zalicious Scents - two years ago.

It was a case of one door closing and another opening. Ms Goodwin loved buying wax melts at a local Balinese import store, but when it closed down, she had to think what to do next.

It was then she decided she'd have a go at making her own, and the rest, as they say, is history.

When the NewsMail caught up with Jo and partner Trevor a year ago, they were supplying to one store.

They're now having to turn away orders as supplies for their toiletries take up every spare space in their home.

Ms Goodwin says their business has grown tenfold, with about six wholesalers on their books and a dining table in their home that can no longer be used for dining.

Their product range includes sugar scrubs, whipped soaps, bath bombs, body gelato, soy wax melts and reed diffusers.

With 50 different fragrances on offer, Ms Goodwin said lavender, as well as lemongrass and lime, were big hits with adults.

Click here for the full story.