Bundy Border Force in huge haul of guns, grenade and drugs

HAUL: Police have seized more than 40 firearms, illicit drugs and a hand grenade during a raid carried out on a Torbanlea property on September 13.

HAUL: Police have seized more than 40 firearms, illicit drugs and a hand grenade during a raid carried out on a Torbanlea property on September 13.

BUNDABERG Border Force officers have helped carry a raid which seized more than 40 firearms, illicit drugs including magic mushrooms, and a hand grenade.

The stash was uncovered on Friday after a search warrant was executed on a Kent St premises in Torbanlea at 12.15pm by the Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad with help from Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch, Howard Station and Australian Border Force (ABF) officers from Bundaberg and Gladstone.

Police found 25 category A firearms, one category B and 15 category H firearms, as well as a large quantity of firearm parts and ammunition.

HAUL: Police have seized more than 40 firearms, illicit drugs and a hand grenade during a raid carried out on a Torbanlea property on September 13.

The search also saw the seizure of knuckledusters, a hand grenade, nunchaku, a number of knives as well as drug utensils, cannabis, magic mushrooms and synthetic cannabinoid products.

A 39-year-old Torbanlea man who was present during the search was issued a Notice to Appear on 11 drug and firearm offences and is due to front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 3.

HAUL: Police have seized more than 40 firearms, illicit drugs and a hand grenade during a raid carried out on a Torbanlea property on September 13.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison from Maryborough CIB said the seizure demonstrated the commitment by local police to work in partnership with federal agencies to target the unlawful possession of weapons in rural areas.

Acting Queensland Australian Border Force Regional Commander Julie Pettrey said the successful operation again highlighted the excellent working relationship between the ABF and Queensland Police, and the downstream outcomes that can flow from an ABF border detection.

HAUL: Police have seized more than 40 firearms, illicit drugs and a hand grenade during a raid carried out on a Torbanlea property on September 13.

"The genesis of this operation lay with ABF officers recently detecting firearms parts that this man was allegedly attempting to import through the international mail stream," he said.

"As a result of the dedication and hard work of our officers working in international mail, further investigations by the ABF and Queensland Police were enabled."

Investigations are continuing.