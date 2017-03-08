31°
News

Bundy boot making business taking off

Eliza Goetze
| 8th Mar 2017 6:28 PM
LABOUR OF LOVE: Laura and Ben Ruddy receive orders for shoes and saddles from across Australia.
LABOUR OF LOVE: Laura and Ben Ruddy receive orders for shoes and saddles from across Australia. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS the "mum and dad” business upholding old school traditions.

For Laura and Ben Ruddy, who opened the doors of Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co 18 months ago, good things take time.

Together they spend 80-90 hours a week on all kinds of jobs from repairing riding boots, tap shoes and high heels to making bridles.

"The thing about this job is you never know what's going to come through the door,” Mr Ruddy said.

What started as favours for friends grew into a full-time career for the couple two years ago.

Laura Ruddy at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg.
Laura Ruddy at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

Their small business is growing fast.

They have their own horses on their property at Bucca, but they don't get much time to ride them.

"We get orders from Townsville, Charters Towers, out to Alice Springs,” Mrs Ruddy said.

Ben Ruddy does some hand stitching at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg.
Ben Ruddy does some hand stitching at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

The waiting list for one of their hand-crafted saddles is nearing four months.

And much of the work they do is on machines with generations of history.

The heavy cast iron machine they use to pierce leather?

Laura Ruddy with her daughter Tara, 10, at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg.
Laura Ruddy with her daughter Tara, 10, at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

It was made in Paris, and its former owner buried it during the First World War when the government claimed machinery across France.

"His son unearthed it years later, and it found its way to me via a broker,” Mr Ruddy said with a grin.

Before the Ruddys opened the Woongarra St business they did everything from hospitality to tourism and farm work - but now they say they have found their calling.

Ben, Tara and Laura Ruddy at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg.
Ben, Tara and Laura Ruddy at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

Mrs Ruddy is a qualified chef; now, she is also "the best boot patcher machine operator in Queensland,” her husband reckons.

He estimates there are no more than a dozen shops like theirs, combining a workshop and retail, in Australia.

Their ultimate goal is to run a shop stocked entirely with their own creations.

Daughter Tara, 10, is starting to help out around the shop - but whether she follows her parents' footsteps was up to her, her mum said.

Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co is at 67 Woongarra St, Bundaberg.

Ben Ruddy does some hand stitching at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg.
Ben Ruddy does some hand stitching at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze
Bundaberg News Mail

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

REVEALED: Our schools with top NAPLAN scores

REVEALED: Our schools with top NAPLAN scores

THE NAPLAN results were release yesterday, stacking school against school across Bundaberg and the nation.

Fourth suspicious fire in Burnett Heads in four months

Police guard the scene of the shed fire. Photo Contributed

Contents completely destroyed

Nissan Navara goes up in flames

CAR BLAZE: A Nissan Navara has been completely destroyed by fire after embers ignited the interior.

Car destroyed in blaze

Murder trial witness saw body fall out of Esky

Brisbane Supreme Court Prosecution witness Corey James Ballard has told Brisbane Supreme Court he saw a body fall out of an esky at the home of Cooloola Cove fisherman Stephen John Armitage. Mr Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean are charged with the torture and murder of Gold Coast drug addict Shaun Barker in December, 2013. Photographer Philip Norrish NO BY LINE

Man says he saw body in Esky at home of murder accused

Local Partners

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

EXCLUSIVE: The days of being harassed by overzealous polling booth party volunteers could end if One Nation sweeps to power at the next State Election.

Big family turnout for 90th birthday

FOR ALL THE FAMILY: Peter Chant cuts the cake at his 90th birthday party.

Peter Chant looks back on his life.

Have a Wilde night out at the theatre

Oscar Wilde's play The Importance of Being Ernest opens tomorrow night at the Playhouse Theatre.

Oscar Wilde comes to the Playhouse Theatre

Abs-olutely fabulous Ed is Bundy-bound

Edward is a member of the touring group Manpower.

Manpower coming to Bundaberg

Celebrate diversity and embrace Harmony Day

HARMONY HANDS: Childers students celebrated Harmony Day by creating colourful hands. Angus Slater, Matthew Connell, Charlie Walsh, Sara Thomas, Cayden Muggeridge, Penni Sheehan and Max Aitchison. Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country

Free event to help community celebrate Harmony Day

BUYER BEWARE: Ticket scalpers target Elton John fans

PROMOTERS for Elton John's Mackay concert are warning fans not to buy tickets from unauthorised websites and possibly missing out on the September show.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO SCHOOLS!

9 Rural Vue Terrace, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

Low set brick home located in the popular Avoca area, this property is only minutes to local shops, school, day care centres, Sugarland Shopping Centre and the...

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $439,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

DEVELOPER LIQUIDATING TO MOVE FORWARD ON NEXT PROJECT

L8,9 and 12-14 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land $115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER ... $115,000

$115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER CLEARING TO MOVE FORWARD ON HIS NEXT DEVELOPMENT. LOT 14 OFFERS A LOVELY TREED OUTLOOK. ...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $428,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

BRAND NEW PRICE- FANTASTIC VALUE- EXECUTIVE HOME ON AN ACRE - CENTRAL TO CITY and COAST

281 Hummock Road, Windermere 4670

House 4 2 4 $465,000

The vendors have left the region and have committed to liquidating their beautiful home as they no longer need it. Enjoy both executive living and the acreage...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!