Bundy boot making business taking off

LABOUR OF LOVE: Laura and Ben Ruddy receive orders for shoes and saddles from across Australia.

IT IS the "mum and dad” business upholding old school traditions.

For Laura and Ben Ruddy, who opened the doors of Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co 18 months ago, good things take time.

Together they spend 80-90 hours a week on all kinds of jobs from repairing riding boots, tap shoes and high heels to making bridles.

"The thing about this job is you never know what's going to come through the door,” Mr Ruddy said.

What started as favours for friends grew into a full-time career for the couple two years ago.

Laura Ruddy at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

Their small business is growing fast.

They have their own horses on their property at Bucca, but they don't get much time to ride them.

"We get orders from Townsville, Charters Towers, out to Alice Springs,” Mrs Ruddy said.

Ben Ruddy does some hand stitching at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

The waiting list for one of their hand-crafted saddles is nearing four months.

And much of the work they do is on machines with generations of history.

The heavy cast iron machine they use to pierce leather?

Laura Ruddy with her daughter Tara, 10, at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

It was made in Paris, and its former owner buried it during the First World War when the government claimed machinery across France.

"His son unearthed it years later, and it found its way to me via a broker,” Mr Ruddy said with a grin.

Before the Ruddys opened the Woongarra St business they did everything from hospitality to tourism and farm work - but now they say they have found their calling.

Ben, Tara and Laura Ruddy at Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co, Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

Mrs Ruddy is a qualified chef; now, she is also "the best boot patcher machine operator in Queensland,” her husband reckons.

He estimates there are no more than a dozen shops like theirs, combining a workshop and retail, in Australia.

Their ultimate goal is to run a shop stocked entirely with their own creations.

Daughter Tara, 10, is starting to help out around the shop - but whether she follows her parents' footsteps was up to her, her mum said.

Ruddy Custom Boot and Saddle Co is at 67 Woongarra St, Bundaberg.