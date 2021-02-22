BUNDY BOILER: Rum City set for scorching heatwave

Bundaberg temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees on Monday as a heatwave moves across the state.

While the weather was wet and cool on Saturday, mother nature will turn up the heat this week for the last few days of summer.

Temperatures in Bundaberg are expected to reach a top of 36 degrees in the Rum City on Monday as heatwave conditions hang around the Wide Bay and Central Queensland regions.

The predicted scorching temperature is six degrees above the February average of 30.2 degrees and just short of the hottest February day on record of 37.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Pieter Claassen said the hot weather was the result of a “very warm west to south westerly air flow”.

“We have a low off the New South Wales coast which is wrapping the air around,” he said.

“We have a trough approaching from the west on Tuesday which will turn the winds more west north westerly.”



But thankfully, the sizzling weather won’t hang around all week.

Mr Claassen said there’s the possibility showers could return to the region as early as Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ll see the change approach late on Tuesday with the possibility of late showers and thunderstorms,” he said.

“The heavier falls will be more inland and we’ll see a continuation of those chances on Wednesday afternoon with a 50 per cent chance of showers in Bundaberg at this stage.”

The heaviest of falls on Saturday were seen further inland from Bundaberg with Bundy itself recording only 3.4mm.

