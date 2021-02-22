Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees on Monday as a heatwave moves across the state.
Bundaberg temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees on Monday as a heatwave moves across the state.
News

BUNDY BOILER: Rum City set for scorching heatwave

Geordi Offord
22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

While the weather was wet and cool on Saturday, mother nature will turn up the heat this week for the last few days of summer.

Temperatures in Bundaberg are expected to reach a top of 36 degrees in the Rum City on Monday as heatwave conditions hang around the Wide Bay and Central Queensland regions.

The predicted scorching temperature is six degrees above the February average of 30.2 degrees and just short of the hottest February day on record of 37.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Pieter Claassen said the hot weather was the result of a “very warm west to south westerly air flow”.

“We have a low off the New South Wales coast which is wrapping the air around,” he said.

“We have a trough approaching from the west on Tuesday which will turn the winds more west north westerly.”

But thankfully, the sizzling weather won’t hang around all week.

Mr Claassen said there’s the possibility showers could return to the region as early as Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ll see the change approach late on Tuesday with the possibility of late showers and thunderstorms,” he said.

“The heavier falls will be more inland and we’ll see a continuation of those chances on Wednesday afternoon with a 50 per cent chance of showers in Bundaberg at this stage.”

The heaviest of falls on Saturday were seen further inland from Bundaberg with Bundy itself recording only 3.4mm.

More stories

43C heatwave blast: Qld to swelter through 72hr furnace

PHOTOS: Out and about at the Wind Slasher Festival

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

bom bundaberg weather bunweather bureau of meteorology heatwave
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO VACANCIES: Calls to fix rental woes after record low data

        Premium Content NO VACANCIES: Calls to fix rental woes after record low data

        News The Bundaberg region has not experienced a fall this low since the floods in 2013 which saw a similar vacancy rate, indicating just how challenging it is to find a home...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘Incorrigible offender’ jailed for burglary of Bundy home

        Premium Content ‘Incorrigible offender’ jailed for burglary of Bundy home

        News He snatched a pillowcase from the home he robbed and filled it with items before...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        Premium Content BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        News Motorists are warned to drive with caution.

        UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

        Breaking A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a crash on Tableland Rd.