Bundy blood call as horror flu season takes toll

THIS year's record flu season has hit blood donations hard, with O negative levels reaching the lowest point this year.

Australian Red Cross Blood Service is calling on Bundaberg residents with the O negative blood type to donate over the next fortnight, with the blood service's own reserves of O negative dipping to less than two days' supply after maintaining hospital stocks.

This winter, cold and flu symptoms have contributed to as many as 280 Queensland donors cancelling appointments every day.

Red Cross Blood Service spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh urged first time and regular O negative donors to roll up their sleeves and give blood in order to boost supplies.

O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to anyone in an emergency situation.

Only nine percent of the population is O negative, making it one of the rarer blood types, however its versatility means it makes up 17 per cent of blood ordered by hospitals. To make an appointment call 131495 or visit donateblood. com.au.