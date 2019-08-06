Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Red Cross Blood Service is calling on Bundaberg residents with the O negative blood type to donate over the next fortnight.
Australian Red Cross Blood Service is calling on Bundaberg residents with the O negative blood type to donate over the next fortnight.
Health

Bundy blood call as horror flu season takes toll

6th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year's record flu season has hit blood donations hard, with O negative levels reaching the lowest point this year.

Australian Red Cross Blood Service is calling on Bundaberg residents with the O negative blood type to donate over the next fortnight, with the blood service's own reserves of O negative dipping to less than two days' supply after maintaining hospital stocks.

This winter, cold and flu symptoms have contributed to as many as 280 Queensland donors cancelling appointments every day.

Red Cross Blood Service spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh urged first time and regular O negative donors to roll up their sleeves and give blood in order to boost supplies.

O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to anyone in an emergency situation.

Only nine percent of the population is O negative, making it one of the rarer blood types, however its versatility means it makes up 17 per cent of blood ordered by hospitals. To make an appointment call 131495 or visit donateblood. com.au.

bundy blood flu season
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundaberg Coles snapped up by Asian investors

    premium_icon Bundaberg Coles snapped up by Asian investors

    Property BUNDABERG'S Coles Kensington shopping centre has sold to Asian investors for $28,500,000.

    Pitt: What workers need to do to get work

    premium_icon Pitt: What workers need to do to get work

    Politics The jobs are there but people don't want them

    • 6th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    10 big achievers you may not have known were from Bundy

    premium_icon 10 big achievers you may not have known were from Bundy

    Local Faces Did you know RM Williams had a special connection to our region?

    How to keep your cool when your kids have a fever

    How to keep your cool when your kids have a fever

    Parenting Parent Pickles answers the tricky questions