Bundy billionaire’s company facing insolvency

The multi-billion dollar financial empire built by Bundaberg farmer's son Lex Greensill faces unravelling.

London-based Greensill Capital, founded by Mr Greensill a decade ago, has appointed Grant Thornton to look at restructuring options as it faces the possibility of filing for insolvency, according to people familiar with the company. The financial strife came after Credit Suisse Group suspended $10bn of investment funds.

The potential insolvency of Greensill Capital, which offers finance to allows businesses to extend the time they have to pay bills, would spell the end of a dream run for Mr Greensill, whose views of capitalism were forged growing up on a melon and cane farm where his parents often waited years to be paid.

The family still has large farming operations around Bundaberg with their Greensill Farming Group cultivating more than 3000ha of sweet potatoes, cane, water melons and other crops across four properties.

Lex Greensill's focus shifted from the land to international finance when he saw the financial hardships his parents experienced on their farm.

As a youth, Mr Greensill worked with the local fruit and vegetable association to establish more prompt payment system for farmers, establishing the genesis of his later business.

Australian billionaire Lex Greensill, of Greensill Capital, in London. Picture: Annabel Moeller

Mr Greensill, 44, graduated from Kepnock State High School in the city's western outskirts before doing a law degree by correspondence through the Queensland University of Technology. After working as article clerk at local law firm Payne Butler Lang he moved to Sydney in his early 20s where he worked for number of startups - one of them being Fifth Finger, one of the pioneers for the technology behind text messaging.

Mr Greensill met British wife Vicky at Bundaberg Hospital, after which he moved to London.

The father of two went on to work as Morgan Stanley and Citibank before becoming an advisor to then-British Prime Minister David Cameron on small businesses credit.

"I had big dreams and I'm obviously thrilled but I would be lying if I said this was what I expected," Mr Greensill told the Bundaberg News-Mail in 2019.

"I had an ambition that's shared with my brothers, we're all partners together, to make a difference and I guess we have in that way been able to grow something that makes a difference to hundreds of thousands of people.

Asked about what advice he would give to young people, Mr Greensill said: "Getting ahead is about determination, hard work and passion. Yes, it'll be hard, but at a young age, you've got so little to lose, so take a chance. Now is the time to have a vision and run with it."

Greensill Capital, which provided $143b of financing in 2019 to more than 10m customers worldwide, is backed by a big investment from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group.

Greensill said Wednesday that it acknowledges the decision by Credit Suisse to "temporarily gate" supply chain finance funds dealing in Greensill-sourced assets.

"We remain in advanced talks with potential outside investors in our company and hope to be able to update further on that process imminently," a company spokesperson said.

Mr Greensill has since become a well-known figure in British financial circles was made a Commander of the British Empire in 2017 for services to the economy.

Greensill Farms, which is run by Lex's brothers Peter and Andrew, is a big employer in Bundaberg with a staff of 90 exporting produce throughout the Asia-Pacific region as well as major supermarket chains.

According to ASIC documents, Lex, Peter and Andrew are shareholders in Greensill Farms, which lists its main address as Qunaba, a farming area that includes the city's only hilll called the "Huimmock." Greensill Farms, which also runs a earthworks and development business.

The brothers are regular entrants in the Australian's list of the 250 richest people in the country with an estimated combined wealth of $2.13 billion in 2020.

Lex Greensill's UK home is an old vicarage in the rural village of Saughall in Cheshire West and Cheshire, about 300 km north west of London.

In 2019, he applied to the Saughall and Shotwick Park Parish Council to purchase rural land in the area to establish a wildlife haven and greenbelt noting the threat to the environment from "climate change, wildlife declien and loss of natural habitats."

Despite being based in the UK, Mr Greensill remains close to his Bundaberg roots. In 2019, he splashed out $4.1 million to buy "The Glass House,'' a three-level beachfront spread at Bargara, east of Bundaberg, featuring

Originally published as Bundy billionaire's company facing insolvency