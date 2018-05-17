Bundy bikers and church group work together for homeless

JOINING FORCES: Russell Cobb from Dorcas Soup Kitchen and Peter Woodman from CrossRoads Biker Church will work together on Saturday to help the homeless.

PETER Woodman is proving not all bikies are bruisers by holding a blanket ride for the homeless.

CrossRoads Biker Church spokesperson Mr Woodman said as a committee member he felt it was his responsibility to do something meaningful for the less fortunate.

"Just the other week I met a woman with three children between the ages of three and 11 and she's living on the streets,” he said.

"I find that, in this day and age, really quite disgusting, and I helped her with blankets to stay on the streets until she can find housing somewhere.

"I wouldn't like to be out on the streets in winter and I think with the last few days in Bundaberg, most would attest to that.”

The blanket ride asks participants to donate $10 cash and a blanket, sleeping bag or jumper to be donated to the homeless via the Anglican Christ's Church and adjoining Dorcas soup kitchen.

This will be the first ride for the biker church and Mr Woodman is expecting an impressive turnout.

"Bikers are a unique group of people who really want to help the homeless and on Saturday I'm guessing anywhere between 50 and 100 bikes to show their support,” he said.

"We will ride from the Anglican Church near Buss Park down to Elliott Heads, up to Neislon Park and then to Burnett Heads before returning back to the church.

"A number of raffles will be drawn along the two hour ride and a sausage sizzle will be held upon return to raise further funds for the soup kitchen.”

Russell Cobb from Dorcas soup kitchen said what Mr Woodman and the CrossRoads Biker Church were doing was a blessing from God.

"We've been operating here for seven years and we really have to thank the wonderful Bundaberg community and local farmers for their generosity that has kept us going,” he said.

The 2016 census recorded Bundaberg is home to 408 homeless, down from 589 in 2011.