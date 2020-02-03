Bundy Big Bash decider comes down to final over

THE Takalvans Taipans have come away from the Bundy Big Bash competition as champions this year, but it was a very close match with the Parklands Pies.

Owner of the team’s sponsor Takalvans, Dale Rethamel, said it felt great to come away with a win after being pipped at the post in last year’s final due to rainy conditions.

“It’s fantastic to get the win. Last year we made it to the grand final and we lost on a rain affected match so that was a bit of a bitter pill to swallow,” Rethamel said.

“This year to have a nice clean game of cricket where both teams did the 20 overs, that was great.”

Mitchell Wadsworth bowling for the Taipans.

He said the game was a proper grand final and a nailbiting spectacle for the audience with the Taipans only winning the match in their last over.

“We wanted to show people that we were a top team, that we weren’t just a splash in the pan and we delivered the goods for all our supporters and it was great to see so many orange shirts out there at the grounds watching the game,” he said.

Harry and Emma Rethamel on the ground at the interval with Fang.

While the format for next year is yet to be determined, Rethamel said if things were similar to this year the team might look at shaking up their batting line-up.

“As far as the team’s concerned, we’re never going to rest on our laurels and there’s always a lot of room for improvement,” he said.

“I think our batting line-up could be improved for next season if it stays similar teams and a similar format.

“There’s some games there where we did our hardest to lose and made it more difficult than what we did.

“The Pies only posted 103 runs batting first and we had to fight hard to get there – we only got there on the last over, which makes for great cricket for the spectators.”

Takalvans Mitch Parsons plays off the front foot.

The Parkland Pies batted first, setting a total of 103 after 18.3 overs.

But it was a difficult act for the Taipans to follow, reaching 107 after 19.2.

The top batsmen for both teams put up totals of 31 runs, but Parkland Pies Trent Seeds got there in 26 balls compared to the 50 balls faced by the Taipans’ Mitchell Parsons.

Rethamel said the boys struggled a bit with the bat, but was incredibly proud of the way they delivered themselves with their fielding effort.

“That was the best that the Taipans have ever bowled and fielded,” he said.

“We were the best in the field we’ve ever been over the two seasons, the boys were talking lots, they were up on their toes, it just showed that they really wanted to get that win.

“You could just see it – we had a bit of a past record of maybe dropping a few catches and being a little bit clumsy in the field, but we were an A-Grade side in the field and it was great to watch.”

Takalvans Mitch Parsons hammers the ball.

It was a hard-fought victory, but Rethamel said the side was hungry for a win after the rainy conditions in last year’s grand final.

“All the boys – and we did keep the majority of our team – all the boys wanted that grand final win,” he said.

“No one likes to be runner-up and no one especially wants to be runner-up in a rain-affected match,” he said.

“To do it properly and do it with 20 overs and no other elements involved – that’s what we wanted to show people, that we were a top-class side and the boys certainly showed the public that.

“Honestly to make the grand final two years in a row, that in itself is a phenomenal achievement, so we won’t just look at this year and winning it – but we were the top team on points two years in a row.

“That’s a pretty great little experience on its own.”

The bails light up behind Simon Kelly as he is gets bowled.

Parkland Pies delegate Todd Sommerfeld said while the side went down he was still happy with the way the boys played, despite wanting to win the toss from the start.

“I think we would have fielded first as well,” Sommerfeld said.

“But it was not getting enough runs on the board – 103 runs in a Twenty20 game isn’t the most, but in saying that we still backed ourselves and our bowlers to get the job done and show good credit to the boys to take them to the 20th over.

“Just couldn’t get there in the end. Another 20 or 30 runs on the board would have been very helpful.”

Dale Steele bowling for the Taipans.

But despite the loss he said even making the finals was big for the team and franchise.

“Earlier (in the season) we didn’t win a couple of games straight and everyone was writing us off, so the squad showed good character to be able to get back up there and get through to the final,” he said.

Andy McKay bowls his last over of the night to Taipans Steve Collins.

He pointed to Chris Duff and Eric Petersen as standout bowlers for the Pies, saying their bowling effort helped keep the game close.

“Chris got 0/6 off his four and Eric for 2/11 off his four through the middle there, which brought the game back real tight and taking them to 20 overs with a total of 103 shows the character of the boys,” Sommerfeld said.

“Ultimately couldn’t get the job done but showed great character and also just making the final was a big achievement for the squad.”