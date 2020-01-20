Bundy bids farewell to inspector

BUNDABERG will bid farewell to one of its best, as Inspector Pat Swindells makes a move.

The Bundaberg patrol group Inspector and district disaster co-ordinator will transfer to Gympie next month.

While his role for the Wide Bay region will remain the same, he admits the decision to leave Bundaberg was bittersweet.

"I was in Bundaberg from 1988 to 1993 and then came back again in 2016, so I've been here for four (consecutive) years," Insp. Swindells said.

"We are moving closer to my wife's parents, which will be good, but we will miss it here too."

During his tenure, the Inspector has achieved a lot for Bundaberg, including a noticeable reduction in crime.

"In the four years, we have witnessed a decline in serious assaults, as well as an increase in drug detection," Insp. Swindells said.

"The implementation of safety campaigns for working tourists has also helped to ensure our backpackers are well looked after."

Inspector Swindells has been disaster co-ordinator during major emergencies and incidents, including bushfires, the FV Dianne sunken trawler, which claimed six lives and safety campaigns to tackle road death tolls.

"To lose one life on our roads is one too many and distraction driving is the key reason for serious traffic incidents," he said.

"I make no apology for enforcing the law because I'm tasked with keeping the people living in this community safe."

Inspector Swindells said he couldn't have done it without the hard work of the station team and also thanked the community for their support.

Anne Vogler will step into the role of Bundaberg Inspector in February.