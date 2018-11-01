Menu
Christ Church Parish councillor Russell Cobb with the existing bell in the War Memorial Tower.
Christ Church Parish councillor Russell Cobb with the existing bell in the War Memorial Tower.
Bundy bell tower to become complete

Emma Reid
31st Oct 2018 4:20 PM
AFTER more than 80 years Bundaberg's War Memorial Bell Tower at Christ Church will soon be complete and house all six bells included in its original design to commemorate those who served our country in World War I.

To complete the tower five new bells will be delivered ahead of Remembrance Day as part of a Queensland Anzac Centenary grant project called The War Memorial Tower - a Thank Offering for Peace, which was organised through the corporation of the synod of the diocese of Brisbane.

Christ Church Parish Councillor Russell Cobb with the five new bells destined for the War Memorial Tower.
Christ Church Parish Councillor Russell Cobb with the five new bells destined for the War Memorial Tower.

Christ Church Parish Councillor Russell Cobb said the War Memorial Tower was always intended to have a peal of six bells, but only one bell was ever installed.

"The Parish founders had a vision for the War Memorial Tower which included six bells as part of the design. When installed, Bundaberg will be home to the heaviest peal of six bells in Australia,” Mr Cobb said.

The bells will be dedicated as The Peace Bells by the Archbishop of Brisbane the Most Reverend Dr Phillip Aspinall at 10am on November 11 at Christ Church.

