Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

A BUNDY-born beauty will find out today if she will be Miss World Australia.

Sarah Marschke, 20, may be representing NSW, but the model slash sports star has Queensland in her veins and will be cheered on by her Bundy family and friends at tonight's Miss World Australia 2019 national crowning ceremony at the Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.

The Bundy girl (pictured) is a strong advocate for disability rights and is raising funds for the Variety Children's Fund.

She was fast-tracked into the finals earlier this week.

The Miss World Australia competition tests entrants on a multitude of disciplines including a talent competition.