Bundy beauty set to dazzle V8 fans at Clipsal 500

BUNDABERG stunner Alice Litzow is set to sizzle and win plenty of admirers in Adelaide as an Amour All girl at the Clipsal 500 at the weekend.

The 19-year-old model will mingle with V8 fans, stand on the grid with the engines roaring in the background and present the Amour All pole position award to drivers.

As a self-confessed revhead, Miss Litzow can't wait to watch all the racing and see Bundy's local talent compete.

LOCAL TALENT: Bundaberg model Alice Litzow has grown in stature as a model since she started out two years ago. contributed BUN020317ALICE7

"What could be better, modelling while at the V8s, it's the best," she said.

"Presenting the Amour All pole position award to the drivers means TV time and meeting all the drivers."

Miss Litzow has been modelling for about two years and recently won the Miss Rockhampton title.

"I never really thought anything about it (modelling) until my friend gave me a bit of a push to get into a pageant," she said.

"Since that pageant I have been hooked, competing and winning in many pageants."

Numerous photo shoots later, Miss Litzow continues to develop her skills as a model.

Last year the gorgeous teen took out the Miss Teen Bundaberg title.

The Litzow family has been heavily involved in the karting industry for almost 11 years, with Miss Litzow working at the local family business Bundy Karts.

Miss Litzow's brother James competes at state level.

STATE CHAMP: James Litzow at Rockhampton competing in Round 2 of the Queensland Karting Championships.Photo Contributed Contributed

"Since mum wouldn't let me in the kart when I was little I thought I would get involved in other ways," she said.

"I'm heavily involved as I'm the Bundaberg Kart Club's grid marshal and have been for many years.

"So we are a big motorsport family and it's pretty exciting getting the opportunity to model and now work at the V8s."

