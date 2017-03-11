Bundy beachgoers find 35-year-old 'special' beer cans

GREAT FIND: Beachgoers have come across some special 1982 Commonwealth Games edition tinnies at a local beach. Photo Contributed

WHERE were you in 1982?

That's the question a couple of beachgoers are asking after finding a bunch of beer bottles, including some special commemorative 1982 Commonwealth Games edition tinnies at a local beach.

The bottles and cans, remnants of what must have been a wild party at the beach in 1982, were uncovered by erosion at Coonarr Beach.

Dominic Border posted the find on Facebook asking social media "Anyone have a piss up at Coonarr Beach in 1982?”.

"Must have been buried there a long time ago. Gross but kinda interesting,” he wrote.

The find comes as small communities across the Bundaberg region are upset that next year's Queen's Baton Relay will only make one stop in Bundaberg bypassing many smaller communities eager to take part.

The Commonwealth Games were held in Brisbane in 1982.

After smashing down the booze, the 1982 beachgoers may have gone home to play their Commodore 64s or listen to Michael Jackson's Thriller album, both released that same year.