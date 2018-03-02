Bundy baton bearer fulfils family legacy

TOP GIG: Alex McRae has been selected to participate in the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

TOP GIG: Alex McRae has been selected to participate in the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Katrina Bridgeford

RUNNING in the Queen's Baton Relay is no small feat, but it's not the first time Bundaberg-raised Alexander McRae will be linked to the Commonwealth Games.

Mr McRae is a former student of St Luke's Anglican School, and after completing four years of tertiary study in aviation, is now working towards his goal of 1000 flying hours in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory.

The Gunbalanya Air Charters pilot will run the 200m leg in Darwin this morning and told the Northern Territory News he felt a mixture of shock and excitement when he found out he had been chosen as a baton bearer.

"I was checking my email in between flights and didn't quite believe it at first, but after having a closer read I realised I had actually been selected,” he said.

Mr McRae will not only run to celebrate the lead-up to the Games, but to keep his Scottish grandfather's memory alive.

Sir Peter Heatly was a Commonwealth Games competitor and self-taught diver who won three gold, one silver and one bronze medal from 1950 to 1958.

Sir Heatly followed on to become the Commonwealth Games Federation chairman for eight years and visited Bundaberg many times before he died in 2015 at the age of 91.