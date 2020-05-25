Bundy basketballers wait for news on return to state league

Champions in the Central Queensland Basketball League for last year, the Bundaberg Bulls, could be still playing in the Queensland State League.

BASKETBALL: A meeting last night could provide the answer to whether Bundaberg plays in the Queensland State League this year.

Bundaberg Basketball was looking to enter the competition with the Bears and the Bulls in what would have been their first state competition since 2016.

The QSL is the second tier competition behind the newly formed NBL North.

But the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start to the QSL and cancelled the NBL North.

At this stage the competition is going ahead but Basketball Queensland says it does come down to what the associations around the state want to do.

“We are still working on this with associations,” Basketball Queensland chief operating officer Joshua Pascoe said when asked about the state of the competition.

Bulls coach Mick Catlin said Bundy was keen to play but more would be revealed once they meet tonight.

“We are having a meeting tonight,” he said.

“As far as I know we are still keen and as far as I know a final decision on the QSL has not been made by BQ yet.”

At the moment Bundaberg Basketball members can’t train with the Bundaberg Basketball Stadium still closed because of the pandemic.