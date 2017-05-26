Bundy barbecuers looking to defend their lamb title

COOKING UP A STORM: Bronwyn Durston and her husband Paul are hoping to defend their lamb title at the Brahman Barbecue Battle in Rockhampton this weekend.

LOCAL lamb lovers and barbecue enthusiasts Bronwyn Durston and her husband Paul are hoping to defend their lamb title at the Brahman Barbecue Battle in Rockhampton this weekend.

What started as a love for good quality food has lead the Bundaberg couple to life by the grill - and they love it.

"We love our lamb,”Ms Durston said.

"While it's an American style of barbecuing, being an Aussie we are proud to have won the lamb title last year and hope to do it again.”

The American style barbecue competition has competitors cook five different types of meat: chicken, lamb, pork, pulled pork and brisket.

Each piece is then judged on presentation, taste and tenderness.

"One bite should be that good that you could take the rest of it to the dentist and he'd be able to tell you whose teeth they were,” she said.

"The meat must be in a plain white container for a blind tasting by the judges.

"The top score is 360 and then it's graded down from there.”

Ms Durston said with Bundaberg "the food bowl of Australia” they use all local produce, everything they need for their barbecue cook-up is supplied from Barritts Butchery and the Butcher at Home.

She said half the fun was getting there and the friends they made along the way

"You get to see parts of Australia that you probably normally wouldn't,” she said.

"We compete in five competitions a year and the next one is in Port Douglas.

"We already can't wait for next year's competitions.”

The couple are competing as Bulldogs BBQ Australia powered by 4670 BBQ, a combination of their two businesses.

Head down to RiverFeast on a Friday night to try a bite yourself.